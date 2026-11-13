Original-Research: OHB SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: OHB SE - from NuWays AG 13.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to OHB SE Company Name: OHB SE ISIN: DE0005936124 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 340 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Simon Keller Q3 review: no change to the bigger picture; chg. OHB's Q3 showed further margin improvement ahead of the larger programme ramp-up. Meanwhile, output growth moderated to 6% yoy from 11% in H1. With IRIS² and Sentinel contracts secured, attention should increasingly turn to their contribution in 2027 and the next major defence awards. In detail: Margin progression remains encouraging. Q3 total operating performance increased 6% yoy to EUR 319m (eCons: EUR 331m). Adj. EBITDA rose 12% yoy to EUR 39.3m (eCons: EUR 39.0m), lifting the margin by 0.7pp to 12.3% (implied eCons: 11.8%). The company benefited from higher Ariane 6 activity, stronger demand from US launcher customers and defence components. Earlier staffing and machinery investments are now supporting higher production volumes, illustrating the potential for operating leverage as activity scales. Higher one-off costs weigh on reported earnings. Reported Q3 EBITDA amounted to EUR 31.1m (eCons: EUR 36.7m), after EUR 8.2m of special items. Nine-month adjustments totalled EUR 32.2m, including EUR 26.8m of transaction costs. One-off costs should decline noticeably over the coming years as transformation expenses gradually phase out and the costs related to the capital increase do not recur (eNuW). Q4 should benefit from higher project activity and deliveries. Confirmed guidance of c. EUR 1.4bn in total operating performance and a 10.5-11.0% adj. EBITDA margin implies Q4 output of c. EUR 454m (+18% yoy) and adj. EBITDA of EUR 47-54m. Planned project progress and subcontractor deliveries, including supplies deferred from Q3, support our view that guidance is well within reach. Secured programmes strengthen visibility beyond 2026. September's order backlog increased 26% yoy to EUR 3.94bn, equivalent to 2.8x guided FY26 output, including the nearly EUR 1bn IRIS² award. The subsequent EUR 554m Sentinel-3 Next Generation Topography contract for the first satellite adds to this base, with an option for a second satellite providing further potential. Growth should build through 2027 and 2028. The initial contribution from IRIS² and prospective defence contracts should build progressively through 2027 as development and production activity ramp up. FY27e output is expected at EUR 1,803m (+27% yoy, broadly in line with consensus), with adj. EBITDA of EUR 214m, implying a margin of 11.9%. Output growth is seen to then accelerate to 34% in FY28e, with the adj. EBITDA margin reaching 12.7% (eNuW). 2027 remains an important year for defence awards. OHB targets cumulative order intake of EUR 5.5bn for 2026/27, excluding SATCOMBw 4, with EUR 2.3bn already secured this year. SATCOMBw 4 remains the largest potential catalyst, with anticipated OHB order intake of EUR 5-7bn in H1 2027 (eNuW), adding to the existing order ambition. Action: We lower FY26e estimates for slightly softer growth and higher one-off costs, and FY27e for a more gradual programme ramp-up. FY28 operating estimates remain unchanged. BUY, PT unchanged at EUR 340, based on DCF. You can download the research here:

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For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=fb847444-df32-11f1-b46d-066675bb9927&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2434226 13.11.2026 CET/CEST °