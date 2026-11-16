Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 09th November to 13th November 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
09/11/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
88.2028
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
10/11/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
87.8561
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
11/11/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
87.7654
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
12/11/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
87.9572
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
13/11/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
87.7955
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
50 000
|
87.9154
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261116001978/en/
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