Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 09th November to 13th November 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
Mit einem Tap onvista bei Google bevorzugenonvista bei Google bevorzugen: Ein Klick zum Aktivieren

Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

09/11/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

88.2028

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

10/11/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

87.8561

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

11/11/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

87.7654

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/11/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

87.9572

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

13/11/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

87.7955

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

50 000

87.9154

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261116001978/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

Artikel teilen:
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
On Holding
EUROFINS
Eurofins Scientific

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Plus-Analysen
Plus
Chartzeit Marktbericht 15.11.2026
Bleibt Nvidia dominant? Das ist die wichtigste Ratiogestern, 19:00 Uhr · onvista
Plus
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Der Ausverkauf am Aktienmarkt dürfte vorbei seingestern, 07:30 Uhr · Acatis
Plus
Investor über Mega-IPO
"Für die Anthropic-Gründer hat die Super-KI Priorität"14. Nov. · onvista
Alle Plus-Analysen