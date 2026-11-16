Original-Research: DO & CO AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: DO & CO AG - from NuWays AG 16.11.2026 / 11:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to DO & CO AG Company Name: DO & CO AG ISIN: AT0000818802 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 250 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Simon Keller Q2 review: airline wins and F1 demand to support H2; chg. DO & CO's sales rose 12% yoy to EUR 699m (eCons EUR 675m), up from 5% growth in Q1, when it booked c. 70% of its World Cup revenue. Easing Middle East disruption explains most of the acceleration, as the related sales shortfall

narrowed from c. EUR 40m in Q1 to c. EUR 5-6m in Q2. EBIT rose 17% yoy to EUR 64m

(eCons EUR 60m). All three divisions improved their margins, lifting the group EBIT margin by 0.4pp to 9.1%. Airline Catering sales rose 8% yoy to EUR 554m, up from 4% growth in Q1. EBIT grew 11% yoy to EUR 48m. Higher volumes and pricing helped lift the margin by 0.3pp to 8.7%. The shift from agency staff to employees hired directly on fixed-term contracts also improved productivity. H2 benefits from a full six months of the expanded American Airlines contract at Heathrow and the October starts in Boston (Emirates) and Los Angeles (Air Canada). Across all airline contracts won this year, sales should reach c. EUR 60m in FY26/27 and just over EUR 100m in a full year. That implies a further c. EUR 40m of sales in FY27/28 from business already secured. Event Catering grew c. 32% yoy excluding the World Cup (eNuW). Reported sales rose 47% yoy to EUR 95m, including c. EUR 10m from the tournament. F1 drove most of the remaining growth. Madrid joined the calendar and Paddock Club attendance rose at every comparable race in H1. Munich's venues also contributed. EBIT rose 66% yoy to EUR 10m, lifting the margin by 1.2pp to 10.8%. The Las Vegas sellout suggests strong F1 hospitality demand has carried into Q3. In Qatar and Abu Dhabi, both races are now set to go ahead with healthy bookings. Cancellation would have put c. EUR 15m of Q3 sales at risk (eNuW). Restaurants, Lounges & Hotels grew sales 7% yoy to EUR 49m and earned EUR 5m of EBIT, a 10.4% margin (+0.3pp yoy), despite the closure of its hotel and restaurants on Vienna's Stephansplatz for refurbishment. Originally scheduled for October, its reopening is now planned in stages for December and January, shifting most of the benefit into Q4. Cash generation supports further kitchen openings. H1 free cash flow after lease payments rose 10% yoy to EUR 93m. Modular kitchens under development offer potential capex savings of 20-25% per site. Faster installation would also help DO & CO compete for contracts that require service on as little as two months' notice. Our FY26/27 forecasts sit in the upper half of guidance. We expect 7.5% sales growth (guidance 6-8%) and an 8.9% EBIT margin (8.6-9.0%). The top end remains within reach. Reaching 8% sales growth would require H2 sales to rise 7.6% yoy, below H1's 8.4%. Airline contracts starting in H2 should contribute c. EUR 30m, roughly a third of that increase. At that sales level, a 9.0% FY EBIT margin would require a margin gain of c. 0.4pp yoy in H2 versus 0.3pp in H1. That implies H2 EBIT growth of 12.9% yoy, close to H1's 12.5%. BUY, unchanged PT of EUR 255, based on DCF. READ RESEARCH UPDATE You can download the research here:

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For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=0080b558-e1a5-11f1-b46d-066675bb9927&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2435590 16.11.2026 CET/CEST °