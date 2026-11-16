Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Mit einem Tap onvista bei Google bevorzugenonvista bei Google bevorzugen: Ein Klick zum Aktivieren
    ^
Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from NuWays AG

16.11.2026 / 11:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to INDUS Holding AG

     Company Name:                INDUS Holding AG
     ISIN:                        DE0006200108

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                EUR 41
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Sarah Hellemann

Q3 26: Tungsten windfall drives beat, Engineering softer

Yesterday, INDUS released its Q3 results, delivering another strong earnings
beat on the back of Materials Solutions. While sales growth remained strong
across all segments, underlying momentum was mixed. In detail:

Q3 order intake in line with expectations. The overall order intake rose
1.6% yoy to EUR 536m (eNuW: EUR 535m). Intake in Materials Solutions was
slightly stronger than expected (EUR 204m). Engineering proved more resilient
against a mixed environment. Infrastructure saw weaker momentum following
strong H1 activity. Due to a stronger top-line development, the Q3
book-to-bill-ratio came in slightly below 1.0x at 0.98x (eNuW: 1.02x).

Strong sales growth and exceptional margin expansion. Group sales rose 24.5%
yoy to EUR 544m (eNuW: EUR 526m), supported by all segments. Adjusted EBITA
nearly doubled to EUR 95m (eNuW: EUR 72m), mainly driven by exceptional tungsten
pricing in Materials Solutions (windfall profits). The adj. EBITA margin
expanded by 6.75pp yoy to 17.5%. PPA amortizations and impairments amounted
to EUR 24.5m, including EUR 19m of one-offs from annual impairment testing.
These are likely stemming from reduced market conditions and growth
expectations (eNuW).

Materials Solutions sailing on windfall profits. Sales soared by 51.5% yoy
to EUR 208m (eNuW: EUR 198m), mainly driven by the dynamic pricing of
tungsten-related products. Largely related to this, adj. EBITA rose by 255%
to EUR 58.3m (eNuW: EUR 33.6m). The adj. EBITA margin rose by 16.1pp yoy to 28%.
Impairments from the annual impairment testing attributable to the segment
and three of its portfolio companies amounted to EUR 6.5m.

Infrastructure developed favourably. Sales increased 9.1% yoy to EUR 176m
(eNuW: EUR 177m), due to continued strong demand of building inlet and sealing
systems as well as air-conditioning and ventilation systems. This included
inorganic growth of 1pp yoy. The adj. EBITA rose 23.3% yoy to EUR 27.5m (eNuW:
EUR 24.6m), benefitting from the successful repositioning of a portfolio
company and cost savings efforts.

Double-digit growth in Engineering. The segment top line rose by 15.5% yoy
to EUR 160m (eNuW: EUR 151m), with inorganic growth contributing 4.7pp yoy. We
attribute the strong growth to favorable delivery timing. The order margins
were weaker than anticipated, with adj. EBITA margin decreasing by 0.6pp yoy
to 8.4%. The adj. EBITA rose 8.1% yoy to EUR 13.5m (eNuW: EUR 14.8m).

Guidance adjustments. INDUS lowered its Engineering adj. EBITA margin
guidance from 8.5-10.5% to 8.0-10.0%, implying weaker Q4. Conversely,
Materials Solutions guidance was raised from 15-17% to 18-20%, reflecting
the strong pricing environment. Based on the segment profitability changes
and including the EUR 19m impairment, we raise our FY26e adj. EBITA to EUR
258.8m (eNuW).

Looking ahead, we expect a mixed Q4 performance. With tungsten prices
falling also outside of China, sales growth is to slow sequentially, while
still reaching double-digits (eNuW: 13.1% yoy). The declining prices as well
as higher material costs are to weigh on the adj. EBITA margin (eNuW: 7.7%,
down 1.7pp yoy). Further normalization is to be expected for H1 27e (eNuW).
Following the recent share price weakness we upgrade INDUS to BUY with an
unchanged PT of EUR 41, based on FCFY27e.

READ RESEARCH UPDATE



You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=9a7826e5dbbfede6d0fb40b66d5f78ee

For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content:
https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=2f912740-e1a4-11f1-b46d-066675bb9927&lang=en

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2435570 16.11.2026 CET/CEST

°
Artikel teilen:
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
INDUS

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Plus-Analysen
Plus
Chartzeit Marktbericht 15.11.2026
Bleibt Nvidia dominant? Das ist die wichtigste Ratiogestern, 19:00 Uhr · onvista
Plus
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Der Ausverkauf am Aktienmarkt dürfte vorbei seingestern, 07:30 Uhr · Acatis
Plus
Investor über Mega-IPO
"Für die Anthropic-Gründer hat die Super-KI Priorität"14. Nov. · onvista
Alle Plus-Analysen