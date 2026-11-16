Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from NuWays AG 16.11.2026 / 11:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to INDUS Holding AG Company Name: INDUS Holding AG ISIN: DE0006200108 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 41 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Sarah Hellemann Q3 26: Tungsten windfall drives beat, Engineering softer Yesterday, INDUS released its Q3 results, delivering another strong earnings beat on the back of Materials Solutions. While sales growth remained strong across all segments, underlying momentum was mixed. In detail: Q3 order intake in line with expectations. The overall order intake rose 1.6% yoy to EUR 536m (eNuW: EUR 535m). Intake in Materials Solutions was slightly stronger than expected (EUR 204m). Engineering proved more resilient against a mixed environment. Infrastructure saw weaker momentum following strong H1 activity. Due to a stronger top-line development, the Q3 book-to-bill-ratio came in slightly below 1.0x at 0.98x (eNuW: 1.02x). Strong sales growth and exceptional margin expansion. Group sales rose 24.5% yoy to EUR 544m (eNuW: EUR 526m), supported by all segments. Adjusted EBITA nearly doubled to EUR 95m (eNuW: EUR 72m), mainly driven by exceptional tungsten pricing in Materials Solutions (windfall profits). The adj. EBITA margin expanded by 6.75pp yoy to 17.5%. PPA amortizations and impairments amounted to EUR 24.5m, including EUR 19m of one-offs from annual impairment testing. These are likely stemming from reduced market conditions and growth expectations (eNuW). Materials Solutions sailing on windfall profits. Sales soared by 51.5% yoy to EUR 208m (eNuW: EUR 198m), mainly driven by the dynamic pricing of tungsten-related products. Largely related to this, adj. EBITA rose by 255% to EUR 58.3m (eNuW: EUR 33.6m). The adj. EBITA margin rose by 16.1pp yoy to 28%. Impairments from the annual impairment testing attributable to the segment and three of its portfolio companies amounted to EUR 6.5m. Infrastructure developed favourably. Sales increased 9.1% yoy to EUR 176m (eNuW: EUR 177m), due to continued strong demand of building inlet and sealing systems as well as air-conditioning and ventilation systems. This included inorganic growth of 1pp yoy. The adj. EBITA rose 23.3% yoy to EUR 27.5m (eNuW: EUR 24.6m), benefitting from the successful repositioning of a portfolio company and cost savings efforts. Double-digit growth in Engineering. The segment top line rose by 15.5% yoy to EUR 160m (eNuW: EUR 151m), with inorganic growth contributing 4.7pp yoy. We attribute the strong growth to favorable delivery timing. The order margins were weaker than anticipated, with adj. EBITA margin decreasing by 0.6pp yoy to 8.4%. The adj. EBITA rose 8.1% yoy to EUR 13.5m (eNuW: EUR 14.8m). Guidance adjustments. INDUS lowered its Engineering adj. EBITA margin guidance from 8.5-10.5% to 8.0-10.0%, implying weaker Q4. Conversely, Materials Solutions guidance was raised from 15-17% to 18-20%, reflecting the strong pricing environment. Based on the segment profitability changes and including the EUR 19m impairment, we raise our FY26e adj. EBITA to EUR 258.8m (eNuW). Looking ahead, we expect a mixed Q4 performance. With tungsten prices falling also outside of China, sales growth is to slow sequentially, while still reaching double-digits (eNuW: 13.1% yoy). The declining prices as well as higher material costs are to weigh on the adj. EBITA margin (eNuW: 7.7%, down 1.7pp yoy). Further normalization is to be expected for H1 27e (eNuW). Following the recent share price weakness we upgrade INDUS to BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 41, based on FCFY27e. READ RESEARCH UPDATE You can download the research here:

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For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=2f912740-e1a4-11f1-b46d-066675bb9927&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2435570 16.11.2026 CET/CEST °