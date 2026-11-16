Original-Research: Lang & Schwarz AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

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Original-Research: Lang & Schwarz AG - from NuWays AG

16.11.2026 / 11:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of NuWays AG to Lang & Schwarz AG

     Company Name:               Lang & Schwarz AG
     ISIN:                       DE000LS1LUS9

     Reason for the research:    Update
     Recommendation:             BUY
     Target price:               EUR 16
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Simon Keller

Q3 review: capital with options; chg.

L&S combines substantial asset backing with the capabilities to rebuild
earnings. Q3 shows the first full-quarter impact of Trade Republic's routing
change. Cost reductions should support a recovery in returns, with more
productive capital deployment offering further upside. Economic capital,
including the fund for general banking risks, stands at EUR 188m, or c. EUR 20
per share, materially above the current market capitalisation. Securities
and bank balances account for most assets, with limited intangibles, making
book value a meaningful reference for valuation.

Structured Products is the main trading income contributor. TradeCenter
contributed EUR 0.5m (-97% yoy), reflecting the expected reduction in Trade
Republic flow. At the same time, Structured Products, including Treasury,
generated EUR 11.4m (-15% yoy; -21% qoq). The VIX averaged 16.1 (-12.3% qoq),
providing context for the quieter sequential market backdrop. Lower
commodity-related trading activity also weighed on the result, which came in
c. 16% below our expectations (eNuW: EUR 13.5m). Group trading result stood at
EUR 11.9m (-64% yoy), with adj. EBT of EUR 1.1m and adj. net profit of EUR 0.7m.

Cost adjustment offers a direct lever to rebuild profitability.
Administrative expenses declined 8% qoq to EUR 10.4m (+14% yoy), with
headcount at 101 versus 108 in June. Further personnel reductions are
planned by year-end, bringing staffing back to the 2025 level. Q3 also
included one-off restructuring costs. These measures provide scope for
further recurring cost relief as the company adjusts to the lower
TradeCenter activity.

Infrastructure progress supports expansion of the existing platform. In
early October, L&S completed a major step in transferring its securities
custody and trade settlement activities to its new banking partner, CACEIS.
Updated connections and processes should facilitate the integration of new
partners, trading venues and products, while the planned use of two
custodians aims to improve resilience. New partnerships and the planned
Multi-Market-Maker model offer potential to broaden order flow and improve
utilisation of this infrastructure. Tokenisation provides an additional
development opportunity across issuance, trading and settlement, with one
pilot completed and further projects underway.

Capital allocation provides another route to broaden earnings. Selective
acquisitions could offer a way to deploy available capital more
productively. In our view, L&S's technology, trading expertise and product
franchise may also have strategic value to an external buyer, which should
support the valuation.

Updated forecasts reflect the current trading environment. Early-Q4 group
volumes and trading income are seen broadly in line with Q3, with some
initial improvement in Structured Products. FY27e adj. net profit is now
forecasted at EUR 12.8m (eNuW). The new PT of EUR 16 (old: EUR 20) reflects the
updated earnings outlook. BUY is reiterated, supported by the discount to
economic book value and the opportunities to improve returns through cost
adjustment, additional business and capital deployment.


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You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=576eb3a5d9fbf001753f01aad3f0d7bf

For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

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2435606 16.11.2026 CET/CEST

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