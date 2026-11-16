Original-Research: Lang & Schwarz AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Lang & Schwarz AG - from NuWays AG 16.11.2026 / 11:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Lang & Schwarz AG Company Name: Lang & Schwarz AG ISIN: DE000LS1LUS9 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 16 Last rating change: Analyst: Simon Keller Q3 review: capital with options; chg. L&S combines substantial asset backing with the capabilities to rebuild earnings. Q3 shows the first full-quarter impact of Trade Republic's routing change. Cost reductions should support a recovery in returns, with more productive capital deployment offering further upside. Economic capital, including the fund for general banking risks, stands at EUR 188m, or c. EUR 20 per share, materially above the current market capitalisation. Securities and bank balances account for most assets, with limited intangibles, making book value a meaningful reference for valuation. Structured Products is the main trading income contributor. TradeCenter contributed EUR 0.5m (-97% yoy), reflecting the expected reduction in Trade Republic flow. At the same time, Structured Products, including Treasury, generated EUR 11.4m (-15% yoy; -21% qoq). The VIX averaged 16.1 (-12.3% qoq), providing context for the quieter sequential market backdrop. Lower commodity-related trading activity also weighed on the result, which came in c. 16% below our expectations (eNuW: EUR 13.5m). Group trading result stood at EUR 11.9m (-64% yoy), with adj. EBT of EUR 1.1m and adj. net profit of EUR 0.7m. Cost adjustment offers a direct lever to rebuild profitability. Administrative expenses declined 8% qoq to EUR 10.4m (+14% yoy), with headcount at 101 versus 108 in June. Further personnel reductions are planned by year-end, bringing staffing back to the 2025 level. Q3 also included one-off restructuring costs. These measures provide scope for further recurring cost relief as the company adjusts to the lower TradeCenter activity. Infrastructure progress supports expansion of the existing platform. In early October, L&S completed a major step in transferring its securities custody and trade settlement activities to its new banking partner, CACEIS. Updated connections and processes should facilitate the integration of new partners, trading venues and products, while the planned use of two custodians aims to improve resilience. New partnerships and the planned Multi-Market-Maker model offer potential to broaden order flow and improve utilisation of this infrastructure. Tokenisation provides an additional development opportunity across issuance, trading and settlement, with one pilot completed and further projects underway. Capital allocation provides another route to broaden earnings. Selective acquisitions could offer a way to deploy available capital more productively. In our view, L&S's technology, trading expertise and product franchise may also have strategic value to an external buyer, which should support the valuation. Updated forecasts reflect the current trading environment. Early-Q4 group volumes and trading income are seen broadly in line with Q3, with some initial improvement in Structured Products. FY27e adj. net profit is now forecasted at EUR 12.8m (eNuW). The new PT of EUR 16 (old: EUR 20) reflects the updated earnings outlook. BUY is reiterated, supported by the discount to economic book value and the opportunities to improve returns through cost adjustment, additional business and capital deployment. READ RESEARCH UPDATE You can download the research here:

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For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=7e5307af-e1a7-11f1-b46d-066675bb9927&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2435606 16.11.2026 CET/CEST °