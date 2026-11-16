Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - from NuWays AG 16.11.2026 / 11:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Rosenbauer International AG Company Name: Rosenbauer International AG ISIN: AT0000922554 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 71 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Q3 26: Mixed performance, SAP and Middle East weigh, chg. est. On Friday, Rosenbauer published its Q3 26 figures, missing our expectations on revenue and EBIT amid headwinds from the Middle East conflict and the implementation of SAP S/4HANA. In detail: Deepening its presence across regions. Rosenbauer is expanding production and service capabilities in Germany, opened its first South American subsidiary (a $ 3.5m capital-light investment) to gain market share and after-sales business, and announced a regional training center in Singapore to support its Asia-Pacific service network. Solid backlog, weaker order intake. The Q3 order intake declined by 16.1% yoy to EUR 384.5m (eNuW: EUR 465m), against a strong comparable base. We attribute this to a slower intake from Europe (still in line with the H1'26) as well as slower intake from the Middle East and Africa, reflecting geopolitical uncertainty and disrupted cargo routes. Importantly, the book-to-bill ratio remained solid at 1.09x. Rosenbauer is seen as well positioned to absorb a temporarily weaker order intake, with its strong order backlog of EUR 2.5bn, that secures demand into FY28e (eNuW). Revenue growth held back by delivery constraints and SAP. Q3 revenue increased 1.9% yoy to EUR 353m (eNuW: EUR 402m). Higher average prices partly offset lower-than-expected vehicle deliveries and weaker customer service sales, with the SAP S/4HANA implementation disrupting operational processes and weighing on delivery execution and service activities. Rosenbauer nevertheless grew in its more challenging markets (Middle East & Africa and the Americas), despite tariff uncertainty and restricted transportation access. We estimate that c. 1/3 of delayed Middle Eastern deliveries were completed. Preventive Fire Protection's turnaround also progressed more slowly than anticipated, while Fire and Safety Equipment and other sales slightly outperformed our expectations. EBIT further burdened by SAP implementation costs. Q3 EBIT increased sequentially but declined 15.4% yoy to EUR 22.0m (eNuW: EUR 28.4m). Higher cost of sales, administrative expenses and other operating expenses weighed on profitability, which we mainly attribute to SAP S/4HANA-related implementation and transition costs. The EBIT margin contracted by 1.3pp yoy to 6.2%. SAP S/4HANA: Implementation pain with long-term benefits. Given Rosenbauer's expanding scale and still-moderate margins, improving efficiency and profitability is critical. The new SAP system should help professionalize processes and establish clearer responsibilities. While implementation weighs on current performance, we expect the investment to pay off over the mid- to long-term. FY26 guidance cut. FY26 sales guidance was set at c. EUR 1.55bn (previously: up to EUR 1.6bn) and EBIT at c. EUR 90m, implying an EBIT margin of 5.8% (previously: > 6%). In our view, the required Q4 sales acceleration of 19.5% yoy remains achievable, albeit demanding, and hinges primarily on sufficient vehicle deliveries. Profitability will depend on product mix and the persistence of the elevated cost base related to SAP S/4HANA and the ongoing PFP turnaround. We expect part of the delayed sales to shift into FY27e, supporting our forecast of 10.2% yoy growth. Maintaining BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 71 (FCFY27e). Despite near-term execution challenges, we remain constructive on Rosenbauer's medium-term earnings recovery, supported by its strong backlog and the expected easing of SAP-related implementation costs. Higher EBITDA expectations are offset by somewhat higher working capital requirements, leaving our price target unchanged. READ RESEARCH UPDATE You can download the research here:

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For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=27dd4519-e1a6-11f1-b46d-066675bb9927&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2435596 16.11.2026 CET/CEST °