Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

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Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - from NuWays AG

16.11.2026 / 11:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
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Classification of NuWays AG to Rosenbauer International AG

     Company Name:                Rosenbauer International AG
     ISIN:                        AT0000922554

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                EUR 71
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Christian Sandherr

Q3 26: Mixed performance, SAP and Middle East weigh, chg. est.


On Friday, Rosenbauer published its Q3 26 figures, missing our expectations
on revenue and EBIT amid headwinds from the Middle East conflict and the
implementation of SAP S/4HANA. In detail:


Deepening its presence across regions. Rosenbauer is expanding production
and service capabilities in Germany, opened its first South American
subsidiary (a $ 3.5m capital-light investment) to gain market share and
after-sales business, and announced a regional training center in Singapore
to support its Asia-Pacific service network.


Solid backlog, weaker order intake. The Q3 order intake declined by 16.1%
yoy to EUR 384.5m (eNuW: EUR 465m), against a strong comparable base. We
attribute this to a slower intake from Europe (still in line with the H1'26)
as well as slower intake from the Middle East and Africa, reflecting
geopolitical uncertainty and disrupted cargo routes. Importantly, the
book-to-bill ratio remained solid at 1.09x. Rosenbauer is seen as well
positioned to absorb a temporarily weaker order intake, with its strong
order backlog of EUR 2.5bn, that secures demand into FY28e (eNuW).


Revenue growth held back by delivery constraints and SAP. Q3 revenue
increased 1.9% yoy to EUR 353m (eNuW: EUR 402m). Higher average prices partly
offset lower-than-expected vehicle deliveries and weaker customer service
sales, with the SAP S/4HANA implementation disrupting operational processes
and weighing on delivery execution and service activities.


Rosenbauer nevertheless grew in its more challenging markets (Middle East &
Africa and the Americas), despite tariff uncertainty and restricted
transportation access. We estimate that c. 1/3 of delayed Middle Eastern
deliveries were completed. Preventive Fire Protection's turnaround also
progressed more slowly than anticipated, while Fire and Safety Equipment and
other sales slightly outperformed our expectations.


EBIT further burdened by SAP implementation costs. Q3 EBIT increased
sequentially but declined 15.4% yoy to EUR 22.0m (eNuW: EUR 28.4m). Higher cost
of sales, administrative expenses and other operating expenses weighed on
profitability, which we mainly attribute to SAP S/4HANA-related
implementation and transition costs. The EBIT margin contracted by 1.3pp yoy
to 6.2%.


SAP S/4HANA: Implementation pain with long-term benefits. Given Rosenbauer's
expanding scale and still-moderate margins, improving efficiency and
profitability is critical. The new SAP system should help professionalize
processes and establish clearer responsibilities. While implementation
weighs on current performance, we expect the investment to pay off over the
mid- to long-term.


FY26 guidance cut. FY26 sales guidance was set at c. EUR 1.55bn (previously:
up to EUR 1.6bn) and EBIT at c. EUR 90m, implying an EBIT margin of 5.8%
(previously: > 6%). In our view, the required Q4 sales acceleration of 19.5%
yoy remains achievable, albeit demanding, and hinges primarily on sufficient
vehicle deliveries. Profitability will depend on product mix and the
persistence of the elevated cost base related to SAP S/4HANA and the ongoing
PFP turnaround. We expect part of the delayed sales to shift into FY27e,
supporting our forecast of 10.2% yoy growth.


Maintaining BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 71 (FCFY27e). Despite near-term
execution challenges, we remain constructive on Rosenbauer's medium-term
earnings recovery, supported by its strong backlog and the expected easing
of SAP-related implementation costs. Higher EBITDA expectations are offset
by somewhat higher working capital requirements, leaving our price target
unchanged.

READ RESEARCH UPDATE

You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=829356773d070ef0c1982bb29c9dae00

For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

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2435596 16.11.2026 CET/CEST

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