Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 09 November to 13 November 2026
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 09 November to 13 November 2026.
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument identifier code
|
Total daily volume (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|
Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
09/11/2026
|
FR0010313833
|
2 273
|
57,4902
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
10/11/2026
|
FR0010313833
|
2 273
|
57,9433
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
11/11/2026
|
FR0010313833
|
2 273
|
58,4831
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
12/11/2026
|
FR0010313833
|
2 273
|
58,8282
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
13/11/2026
|
FR0010313833
|
2 273
|
58,6943
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
11 365
|
58,2878
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117707458/en/
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