^ Original-Research: Zefiro Methane Corp. - from GBC AG 18.11.2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of GBC AG to Zefiro Methane Corp. Company Name: Zefiro Methane Corp. ISIN: CA98926D1069 Reason for the research: Research Comment Recommendation: BUY Target price: USD 1.47 / EUR 1.34 Target price on sight of: 31.12.2027 Last rating change: Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Matthias Greiffenberger Significant increase in turnover compared with the previous quarter - order book points to growth prospects Zefiro Methane Corp. (Zefiro) has made a positive start to the 2026/27 financial year in terms of revenue. In the first quarter of 2026/27, revenue amounted to USD 12.15 million (previous year: USD 12.14 million), which was on a par with the previous year; however, revenue from the sale of carbon credits, which amounted to USD 0.32 million in the previous year's figure, must be taken into account. On an adjusted basis, revenue from the core business therefore increased by 2.8%. This was driven by the increasing utilisation of the Viking fleet, which was acquired in May 2026 and is being progressively integrated into operations, enabling project assignments in the US states of Indiana and Michigan for the first time. In August and September 2026 alone, the acquired fleet generated revenue of around USD 1.5 million. The operational growth trajectory is even more evident when compared with the previous fourth quarter of 2025/26, in which Zefiro had generated revenue of USD 9.30 million. By contrast, the current quarterly revenue represents a significant increase of 30.7% and also marks the highest-revenue quarter in the company's history. Owing to the higher staff and operating costs associated with the expansion of operational capacity, the gross margin fell to 20.4% in the first quarter of 26/27 (previous year: 37.8%), resulting in a decline in gross profit to USD 2.48 million (previous year: USD 4.59 million). In addition to the acquisition of the Viking fleet, this was also driven by additional personnel hired to execute new customer contracts, as well as increased expenditure on fuel, equipment hire and maintenance. Furthermore, high-margin revenue from carbon credit sales was absent. However, compared with the immediately preceding fourth quarter of 2025/26 (18.6%), the gross margin improved by 1.8 percentage points, indicating increasing utilisation of the expanded operational capacity. The higher costs were also reflected in the trend in adjusted EBITDA, which, at USD 0.13 million, was also below the previous year's figure of USD 2.76 million. Compared with the fourth quarter of 2025/26, in which an adjusted EBITDA of around USD -0.60 million had been reported, the company did, however, returned to positive adjusted EBITDA. This positive operational performance is underpinned by a significantly expanded order book. According to the company, it now has a portfolio of government-funded well-plugging projects worth around USD 40 million, some of which are scheduled for completion by June 2029. This includes, amongst other things, a major contract worth USD 11.5 million secured in September 2026. Furthermore, the company has concluded seven new master service agreements with private-sector clients, made possible by the acquisition of the Viking fleet. Overall, the significantly expanded project pipeline offers high revenue visibility for the coming financial years and lays the foundation for increased utilisation of existing operational capacity. Management is now focusing on executing its existing project pipeline and increasing the utilisation of existing capacities, which should also improve profitability. The improvement in profitability is expected to be further supported by the carbon credits division. As Zefiro announced on 2 November 2026, the Orphaned Well Plugging Protocol (OWP) - developed by the certification organisation Isometric, with the company having contributed both financially and technically to its development - is nearing finalisation. The new set of rules is intended to enable the generation of carbon credits through the permanent decommissioning of orphaned oil and gas wells. Once it has been finally adopted, this could therefore generate additional revenue from the sale of carbon credits. The company significantly strengthened its financial flexibility through the capital increase successfully completed after the balance sheet date (30 September 2026). As part of the transaction, cash and cash equivalents amounting to approximately CAD 4.70 million (approx. USD 3.35 million) were raised. As at the balance sheet date, cash and cash equivalents had stood at just USD 0.50 million. The capital raising has therefore significantly improved the company's liquidity position. Although the underlying assumptions of our DCF valuation model has not changed, our price target has risen slightly to USD 1.47 (previously: USD 1.42) due to changes in the valuation of outstanding options and warrants (Black-Scholes model). Based on a converted price target of CAD 2.10 (USD 1 = CAD 1.43) or EUR1.34 (USD 1 = EUR 0.91), we maintain our 'BUY' rating. You can download the research here:

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Contact for questions: GBC AG Halderstrasse 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de ++++++++++++++++ Disclosure of potential conflicts of interest pursuant to Section 85 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) and Article 20 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) The following potential conflict of interest exists in relation to the company analysed above: (5a,11); A list of potential conflicts of interest can be found at: https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung Note on issuer-sponsored research: This research report is issuer-sponsored research and has been prepared in accordance with the EU Code of Conduct for issuer-sponsored research. +++++++++++++++ Completion: 18.11.2026 (0:30 pm) First distribution: 18.11.2026 (1:15 pm) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=18b586b6-e348-11f1-b46d-066675bb9927&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2437670 18.11.2026 CET/CEST °