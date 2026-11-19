^ Original-Research: PFISTERER Holding SE - from GBC AG 19.11.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of GBC AG to PFISTERER Holding SE Company Name: PFISTERER Holding SE ISIN: DE000PFSE253 Reason for the research: Research Comment Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR115.00 Target price on sight of: 31.12.2027 Last rating change: Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann Record order book and capacity expansion ensure continued growth PFISTERER Holding SE continued its dynamic growth trajectory in the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, increasing consolidated revenue by 17.5% to EUR383.87 million (previous year: EUR326.63 million). In the first nine months of 2026, revenue in the HVA segment increased by 22.1% to EUR157.47 million (previous year: EUR128.96 million), primarily driven by strong demand in Europe & Africa and the Americas. The OHL segment recorded even stronger growth, with revenue rising by 33.9% to EUR100.01 million (previous year: EUR74.70 million), supported by robust demand in the Middle East & India. By contrast, the MVA and COM segments recorded only moderate growth, with MVA revenue increasing by 2.2% to EUR44.68 million and COM revenue rising by 3.1% to EUR81.71 million. EBITDA grew faster than revenue in the first nine months of 2026, rising by 26.1% to EUR72.95 million (previous year: EUR57.84 million), corresponding to an increase in the EBITDA margin to 19.0% (previous year: 17.7%). This positive development was achieved despite additional cost pressures, particularly from higher outbound freight costs and tariffs as well as the ongoing expansion of organizational structures. Higher freight and tariff costs, together with increased personnel expenses, led to a rise in selling expenses, while administrative expenses were particularly affected by additional IT consulting services related to digitalization initiatives. IT consulting costs alone increased by EUR2.50 million compared to the previous-year period. Earnings were supported by insurance compensation payments related to the fire damage at the Wunsiedel site, which amounted to EUR4.90 million in the first nine months (previous year: EUR5.10 million). Overall, the additional expenses were more than offset by higher business volumes and the associated economies of scale. Net income increased by 49.9% to EUR52.79 million (previous year: EUR35.22 million) in the first nine months of 2026, significantly outpacing the growth in operating earnings. In addition to the positive operating performance, PFISTERER benefited in particular from a substantial reduction in the effective tax rate, which almost halved to 11.4% (previous year: 22.1%). This was primarily attributable to the tax deductibility of expenses associated with the virtual stock option program (VSOP) at the level of the individual group companies, while the corresponding expenses are recognized without an impact on profit or loss in the consolidated IFRS financial statements. With the publication of its Q3 results, PFISTERER's management refined its revenue guidance for the current financial year and now expects revenue to reach the upper half of the previously communicated range of EUR500-525 million. As expected, management also confirmed its medium-term targets, which envisage revenue of between EUR800 million and EUR900 million by 2030 and an adjusted EBITDA margin in the high teens to low twenties. In line with its guidance for the 2026 financial year, management expects Q4 to generate the highest quarterly revenue of the year. This expectation is primarily supported by the record order backlog of EUR355.57 million and the deliberate build-up of inventories in preparation for upcoming deliveries. Furthermore, the capacity expansions implemented during the year are expected to increasingly contribute to revenue growth and enable higher production and delivery volumes. We also expect Q4 to be the strongest quarter of the financial year in terms of revenue, although we consider our previous estimates to have been somewhat optimistic. Based on our Q4 revenue forecast of EUR131.94 million, we now expect PFISTERER to generate full-year 2026 revenue of EUR515.81 million (previous forecast: EUR523.91 million). In line with the lower revenue forecast, we have also revised our EBITDA estimate downwards to EUR98.02 million (previous forecast: EUR104.35 million). However, the positive tax effect recorded in the second quarter of 2026 is expected to result in an exceptionally low effective tax rate for the full year, which we had not previously anticipated to this extent. Despite the downward revision to our EBITDA forecast, we have therefore raised our net income forecast to EUR69.85 million (previous forecast: EUR66.36 million). We have maintained our forecasts for the subsequent financial years unchanged. PFISTERER's medium-term growth strategy is primarily based on the continuous expansion of production capacities, further international market penetration, and the extension of its product portfolio through innovative technologies. To support this strategy, the company invested approximately EUR40.00 million in the expansion of existing production sites and new technologies during the first nine months of 2026. Alongside the capacity expansion at its Czech production site in Kada, the further development of its US business remains a key priority. Additional growth potential is expected from the company's entry into the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission market. Following the successful completion of type testing for an integrated 320 kV HVDC cable system, qualification of a 525 kV solution is currently progressing. Management expects the first small-scale HVDC projects to be implemented in the 2027 financial year. In parallel, a new HVDC testing laboratory is being constructed at the Winterbach site, with commissioning scheduled for the first half of 2027. As the forecast adjustments have only a marginal impact on our DCF valuation model, we confirm our calculated fair value of EUR115.00 per share. We therefore maintain our BUY rating. You can download the research here:

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Contact for questions: GBC AG Halderstrasse 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de ++++++++++++++++ Disclosure of potential conflicts of interest pursuant to Section 85 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) and Article 20 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) The following potential conflict of interest exists in relation to the company analysed above: (5a,11); A list of potential conflicts of interest can be found at: https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung Note on issuer-sponsored research: This research report is issuer-sponsored research and has been prepared in accordance with the EU Code of Conduct for issuer-sponsored research. +++++++++++++++ Completion: 19.11.2026 (8:55 pm) First distribution: 19.11.2026 (10:00 pm) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=9828dccf-e3f0-11f1-b46d-066675bb9927&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2438336 19.11.2026 CET/CEST °