^ Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc - from GBC AG 20.11.2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of GBC AG to Almonty Industries Inc Company Name: Almonty Industries Inc ISIN: CA0203987072 Reason for the research: Research Note Recommendation: BUY Target price: 30.00 USD Target price on sight of: 31.12.2027 Last rating change: Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker Q3 2026: Sangdong is commercially operational, but the ramp-up takes longer Almonty reached the decisive operating milestones at Sangdong in the third quarter. On 17 September 2026, the company received the final certificates required to commercially operate the processing plant. The plant produced its first tungsten concentrate in September, the first at the site since 1993, and the first export cargo was loaded at the port of Busan in October. However, Sangdong contributed only C$0.1m of revenue in Q3, and the plant remains in commissioning and ramp-up during Q4 2026. Management has acknowledged technical challenges, and the equipment supplier is supporting Almonty's operators on site. We therefore shift our Sangdong volume profile back by around three quarters. The market backdrop remains supportive, although prices have eased from their peak. SMM assessed CIF Rotterdam APT (88.5% WO3) at US$2,750/MTU on 12 November 2026, within a range of US$2,500-3,000/MTU, compared with around US$3,090/MTU at the time of our last update. China continues to account for approximately 79% of global mine supply, and U.S. defense procurement rules that scrutinize the origin of tungsten take effect on 1 January 2027. Against this backdrop, Sangdong's scale, high grade, long mine life and location in South Korea make it a strategically important source of tungsten within an allied supply chain. Commercial visibility has improved further. The amended agreement with Global Tungsten & Powders increases contracted Phase I volume by 40%, extends the term by six years and improves pricing by approximately 6.3%; more than 90% of expected Phase I output is covered. In September, Almonty also signed a take-or-pay agreement with Wolfram Bergbau und Hütten, a Sandvik subsidiary, covering a minimum of around 1,720 tonnes of contained WO3 from the retreatment of tailings at Los Santos. The Rwanda joint venture (Almonty 75%) has started operations with contracts to export more than 100 tonnes of tungsten ore per month. The US$800m convertible notes are treated as debt in the equity bridge. The initial conversion price is approximately US$27.40 per share, and the associated capped calls offset the conversion spread up to US$41.36. As our US$30.00 target lies within this range, we model no incremental net dilution from the notes and fully reflect their principal amount as debt. We lower our revenue forecast to US$125.9m for 2026 (previously US$365.9m), US$520.0m for 2027 (previously US$1.32bn) and US$1.19bn for 2028 (previously US$1.49bn). Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to reach US$39.1m, US$340.0m and US$950.0m (previously US$329.7m, US$1.22bn and US$1.30bn), while free cash flow amounts to negative US$81.9m, US$10.6m and US$641.0m. The reduction reflects the later Sangdong ramp-up. In contrast, we raise our long-term APT assumption to around US$1,660/MTU (previously US$1,500/MTU). You can download the research here:

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Contact for questions: GBC AG Halderstrasse 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de ++++++++++++++++ Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung Hinweis zu Issuer-Sponsored Research: Vorliegende Researchstudie ist Issuer-Sponsored Research und wurde in Übereinstimmung mit dem EU-Verhaltenskodex (EU Code of Conduct) für Issuer-Sponsored Research erstellt. +++++++++++++++ Completion: 20.11.2026 (10:00 am) First distribution: 20.11.2026 (12:30 pm) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=f2a97b9d-e4d0-11f1-b46d-066675bb9927&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2439620 20.11.2026 CET/CEST °