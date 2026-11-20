^ Original-Research: EBRO MOTORS GROUP EV SA - from NuWays AG 20.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to EBRO MOTORS GROUP EV SA Company Name: EBRO MOTORS GROUP EV SA ISIN: ES0105725008 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 16.50 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Jorge Gonzalez Strong 9M'26 revenue; localisation set to accelerate EBRO reported strong 9M'26 revenue growth of 116% yoy to EUR 470m, supported by sell-in volumes of 19,497 vehicles, including 784 used cars and excluding 3,176 Rent-A-Car deliveries under buyback agreements. Spanish registrations nearly tripled yoy to 20,088 units (+186%), lifting market share to 2.2%, from 2.1% in H1'26. Growth was supported by new HEV powertrains and an expanding dealership network, while international markets, mainly Portugal, contributed 3.2% of sales (vs 2% in H1'26). Reported EBITDA stood at EUR -7.1m in 9M'26, including an EUR 8.9m CO provision (vs EUR 7.5m eNuW), implying adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1.8m and a 0.4% margin. The provision covers expected 2026-27 emissions compliance requirements and could be partially reversed (up to EUR 3.4m eNuW) as the sales mix shifts towards lower-emission vehicles, supported by the planned urban BEV launch in 2027. Profitability remained under pressure from still-low plant utilisation and continued spending on sales and marketing. EBRO reiterated its FY'26 guidance of EUR 650-700m in revenue and 26-29k vehicle sales, broadly in line with eNuW at the midpoint (EUR 669m vs EUR 687m eCons). Revenue reached c. 70% of the guidance midpoint in 9M'26. Continued promotional activity to support market share is likely to keep Q4 margins thin. ANFAC's October data pointed to intensifying competition from Chinese brands in Spain. Their new passenger-car registrations rose 79% yoy, up from 63% in 9M26, and their market share reached 17.6%, versus 13.0% in 9M26. Registrations of non-Chinese brands fell c. 7% yoy, while EBRO's edged up c. 3% yoy. Total new passenger-car registrations in Spain rose 1.8% yoy. EBRO's market share fell c. 0.5 pp mom to 1.73%. Competitive pressure is likely to weigh on Q4 margins, although the October surge in Chinese-brand registrations may partly reflect a promotional push ahead of the proposed December import restrictions. We expect EBRO's competitive positioning to strengthen under the proposed 350k annual EU import cap on China-built hybrids from December 2026, with EU-assembled vehicles reportedly exempt. The restrictions could ease competitive pricing pressure while accelerating Chery's localisation and assembly volumes at EBRO's Barcelona factory (see sensitivity analysis on the following page). We lower our FY'26E reported EBITDA estimate by EUR 1.6m, reflecting the higher CO provision, while maintaining our adjusted EBITDA forecast of EUR 2.3m. We reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 16.50, as the proposed EU import cap could provide a significant near-term catalyst. READ RESEARCH HERE You can download the research here:

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