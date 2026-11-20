^ Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG - from NuWays AG 20.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Flughafen Wien AG Company Name: Flughafen Wien AG ISIN: AT00000VIE62 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 59 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Simon Keller Q3 review: Malta and cost savings protect profitability Growth in Malta and lower staff costs kept Flughafen Wien's EBITDA steady as fewer flights and lower airport charges weighed on Vienna. The full-year guidance still looks cautious even with a weaker winter ahead. The terminal expansion should lift commercial revenue per passenger next year, supporting the BUY. In detail: Cost discipline protected Q3 profitability. Sales declined 1.2% yoy to EUR 317.2m and EBITDA was broadly flat yoy at EUR 165.7m, with the margin improving 0.7pp yoy to 52.2% (also see p. 2). Lower staffing helped bring personnel costs down 6.3% yoy. Net profit after minorities fell 3.7% yoy to EUR 87.9m, partly reflecting lower interest income. Malta's strong summer lifted its share of Flughafen Wien's Q3 EBITDA to c. 22% (vs. c. 18% Q3 25). Airlines added capacity on routes to Italy, the UK and Poland, lifting Q3 passenger numbers by c. 13% yoy with 88% of seats filled across the network. Sales rose 16% yoy to EUR 54m and EBITDA grew 18% to EUR 36m. Austrian Airlines' growth helped limit Vienna's 9M passenger decline to c. 5% yoy. The carrier handled 5% more passengers at its hub over 9M, partly offsetting the c. 22% yoy drop in low-cost traffic. FY26 traffic guidance already allows for a further yoy decline at Vienna in Q4. Looking ahead, Vienna faces an easier yoy traffic comparison from the start of the 2027 summer schedule, since summer 2026 already reflected the low-cost capacity cuts. Any return of Middle East flights or capacity additions prompted by lower fuel costs would offer further upside. FY26 guidance still looks too cautious. The targets imply Q4 sales down c. 18% yoy (eNuW: -14% yoy) and EBITDA down c. 65% yoy (eNuW: -48% yoy) after excluding the third-runway write-off from Q4 25. Net profit after minorities had already exceeded the EUR 190m full-year target by September (EUR 196m). Terminal 3 South adds a visible source of commercial growth. The expansion is due to open in April 2027, adding c. 50% to shopping and catering space. Ahead of the opening, Vienna's centre management and hospitality revenue per passenger rose c. 7% yoy over 9M, helped by higher lounge, VIP and advertising income. A partial year of trading and higher depreciation will temper the expansion's initial EBIT contribution. Proposed increases of 1.8% in passenger fees and 1.7% in landing fees would also support revenue after this year's tariff reset. Flughafen Wien combines above-peer returns with low leverage. Higher margins and asset turnover supported an ROE of 12.4%, c. 2pp above the peer median (2025). With EUR 333m in net liquidity at end-September, the group has room to fund further terminal and property investments alongside dividends. Owning Vienna Airport outright lets it capture cash flows from those investments over their full economic lives. Reiterate BUY with a PT of EUR 59, based on DCF. READ RESEARCH UPDATE You can download the research here:

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For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=a2bc1d7e-e4b0-11f1-b46d-066675bb9927&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2439172 20.11.2026 CET/CEST °