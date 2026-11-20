^ Original-Research: NFON AG - from NuWays AG 20.11.2026 / 09:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to NFON AG Company Name: NFON AG ISIN: DE000A0N4N52 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 5 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald Q3: decline slowing, margins recovering Yesterday's Q3 came in line on sales but clearly beat our profitability estimates. More importantly, the new AI disclosure allows to quantify what it takes to return to growth. In detail: Q3 sales of EUR 21.1m (-3.1% yoy, eNuW: EUR 21.1m) marked an improvement vs Q2's -5.2%. Breaking it down, recurring revenues rose 2% qoq to EUR 20.2m despite c. 7.5k fewer seats, as ARPU jumped to EUR 10.19 (Q2: EUR 9.95, eNuW: EUR 10.03) on price adjustments and premium solutions. Seat losses also eased vs Q2 (c. 11.3k), with management confirming the portfolio clean-up to be largely done. Remaining qoq seat attrition of c. 1% is hence the run-rate to watch, with the UK (9M sales and seats down close to double digits) as the main drag. Margin beat on cost control. Q3 adj. EBITDA rose 7.6% yoy to EUR 3.3m (eNuW: EUR 2.5m), implying a 15.5% margin (+1.5pp yoy) despite lower sales and a slightly weaker gross margin. The improvement came entirely from opex as personnel and other operating expenses combined fell EUR 1.2m yoy to EUR 14.9m in Q3. Part of this is variable, namely lower sales commissions on the reduced top line, but the bulk reflects the support restructuring and tighter spending on consulting and external services. In our view, it is therefore largely sustainable. First time AI metric disclosure. Intelligent Assistant (EUR 1.7m, +40% yoy, Q3: +74%) and Customer Engagement (EUR 2.7m, +12%) now account for 7.3% of recurring revenues (9M'25: 5.8%). Annualised, this adds some EUR 1.5m p.a., only half of what PBX currently loses (c. EUR 3m). The way forward hence runs through the base. With the clean-up completed and a new UK team in place, we forecast a return to seat growth in FY27e, allowing AI growth to translate fully into group growth (eNuW: +1.7% yoy). This also widens the upsell opportunity, as AI embedded in PBX generates only c. EUR 0.6m so far. Key milestones are quarterly seat development and the FY27 guidance on 25 February. Guidance looks achievable. Management confirmed its FY guidance of EUR 84.5-86.0m sales and EUR 9.5-10.5m adj. EBITDA. On sales, this implies Q4 revenues of EUR 20.9-22.4m, broadly in line with Q3's EUR 21.1m and with our new FY26e of EUR 85.3m (Q4e: EUR 21.6m), which looks well covered given the slowing decline. On profitability, the guidance implies only EUR 1.8-2.8m adj. EBITDA in Q4, i.e. an 8.0-13.4% margin vs 15.5% in Q3. Simply repeating Q3 would put FY26 at c. EUR 11m, above the top end of the range. Even accounting for the one-off-heavy Q4'25 base, we see the mid-point as well within reach (new eNuW: EUR 10.0m). Valuation prices in continued decline. Shares trade at 6.9x EV/adj. EBITDA FY26e, which we regard a deep discount for a 95% recurring, cash-generative business. While this clearly reflects the shrinking seat base and this year's guidance cut, the Q3 results point in the right direction. A return to seat growth in FY27e should thus allow for a re-rating. Reiterate BUY, unchanged EUR 5.00 PT based on DCF. READ RESEARCH HERE You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=2f5b62821828562d4e47beafba61a2c0

For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=a5aa80ce-e4b7-11f1-b46d-066675bb9927&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2439222 20.11.2026 CET/CEST °