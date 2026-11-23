Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 16th November to 20th November 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of
the financial
instrument
|
Total daily
volume (in
number of
shares)
|
Daily
weighted
average
purchase
price of
the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
16/11/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
87.9692
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
17/11/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
86.5234
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
18/11/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
85.3789
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
19/11/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
15 000
|
85.4347
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
19/11/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
85.4817
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
20/11/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
85.5066
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
60 000
|
86.0452
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261123352211/en/
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