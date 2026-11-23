^ Original-Research: 2G Energy AG - from Parmantier & Cie. GmbH 23.11.2026 / 11:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Parmantier & Cie. GmbH to 2G Energy AG Company Name: 2G Energy AG ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9 Reason for the research: SELL PRICE TARGET REACHED Recommendation: HOLD from: 23.11.2026 Target price: 39,00 Target price on sight of: 3 Months Last rating change: 15.10.2026, formerly SELL Analyst: Stefan Heieck, René Parmantier PRESS RELEASE / EQS NEWS | 23 November 2026 Parmantier & Cie. Research on 2G Energy: Target reached - Q3 figures deepen doubts over annual targets Upgrade to Hold with EUR 39.00 target unchanged is solely valuation-driven Frankfurt am Main, 23 November 2026. Parmantier & Cie. Research upgrades 2G Energy AG from Sell to Hold. The price target remains EUR 39.00. The change follows achievement of the previous Sell target and does not reflect an improvement in the fundamental assessment. The third-quarter EBIT margin of just 1.4% disclosed today contrasts with the reaffirmed annual guidance of 9.5-10.5%. 2G continues to target revenue of up to EUR 490m; according to the company, this requires around EUR 279m of Q4 revenue. By PCR's calculations, at EUR 490m annual revenue the final quarter would need approximately EUR 44.7-49.6m EBIT and a 16.0-17.7% margin. The calculation uses the published Q3 margin and H1 results; 2G did not separately disclose absolute Q3 or nine-month EBIT in today's announcement. Parmantier & Cie. Research regards achievement as highly questionable without an exceptional Q4 acceleration that has not yet been sufficiently quantified. The stated contributions from data centres, demand response and mining explain the strategic direction, but do not replace a specific delivery, acceptance and margin bridge. Given the earnings requirement, PCR considers 2G's decision to lead the results announcement with a new major order an inadequate prioritisation of the information that matters most to investors. The commercial success is acknowledged; it does not answer the question of near-term earnings conversion. Rating: Hold. Price target: EUR 39.00. The separate EUR 22.70 downside valuation remains conditional and is not the current price target. Research contact: René Parmantier and Stefan Heieck research@parmantiercie.com You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=9d7d7eedc77cb8874665a70736d060f1

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