^ Original-Research: Nabaltec AG - from NuWays AG 23.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Nabaltec AG Company Name: Nabaltec AG ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 16 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Q3 review: VH momentum accelerates, guidance within reach Nabaltec reported Q3 figures with a further pick-up in volumes, while margins remained burdened by energy costs and higher D&A. With 9M sales up 3.1% yoy, reaching the FY26 sales guidance requires a strong Q4, which the order backlog looks set to support. In detail: Q3 group sales grew 5.7% yoy to EUR 51.4m, the second consecutive quarter of growth after the Q1 dip. 9M sales thus reached EUR 160m (+3.1% yoy). Functional Fillers rose 4.0% yoy to EUR 36.7m in Q3 (9M: EUR 117m, +2.7% yoy). Here, VH remained the standout, with 9M sales up 40.8% yoy, an acceleration from +36.0% in H1. At the same time, Boehmites could not hold on to the Q2 recovery: 9M sales were down 4.3% yoy, implying a clear decline in Q3, although management sees improving market signals. Specialty Aluminas delivered the highest growth in the quarter, up 10.2% yoy to EUR 14.7m (9M: EUR 43.2m, +4.1% yoy), albeit from a low base. Refractory demand remains capped by the weak steel market. Q3 EBIT came in at EUR 3.4m, some 33% below the prior-year quarter (EUR 5.1m) and implying a margin of c. 6.6%. 9M EBIT declined 28.5% yoy to EUR 10.0m (6.4% of margin), whereas EBITDA fell by a more moderate 7.0% to EUR 21.0m (13.5% margin). The gap between both lines shows that a large part of the earnings pressure stems from depreciation on the recently completed capacity expansions, i.e. is non-cash. High energy and freight costs explain the rest. Sequentially, Q3 profitability landed between Q1 (5.2%) and Q2 (7.2%), confirming that the weak start into the year was not repeated. Cash generation intact. 9M operating cash flow stood at EUR 30m (9M 25: EUR 12m); EUR 8.3m in Q3. Total capex of EUR 18m for the VH expansion, the rotary kiln overhaul and steam supply kept FCF at EUR 12m; EUR 4.8m in Q3. Net debt amounted to a mere EUR 0.7m at the end of Q3, leaving ample headroom. Backlog provides Q4 visibility. The order book stood at EUR 48.8m, up 49% yoy (EUR 32.7m). Sequentially, it eased from EUR 52.2m at the end of H1, implying Q3 order intake of c. EUR 48m (eNuW +10% yoy). Given the strong yoy increase, we read this as higher deliveries in Q3 rather than a slowdown in demand. Guidance confirmed. The lower end of the 4-6% sales range requires Q4 sales of c. EUR 45m (+7% yoy), the midpoint c. EUR 47m (+12% yoy). Against a soft Q4 25 (EUR 41.9m) and the elevated backlog, we see the lower end (eNuW: +4.2%) as well covered. On profitability, the 9M margin of 6.4% sits in the middle of the 5-7% corridor. Our FY estimate of 6.6% implies Q4 EBIT of c. EUR 3.5m as recent measures (e.g. locking in energy prices) should bear fruit. CFO handover. Dirk A. Müller, until now a member of the Supervisory Board, takes over as CFO on 1 December, succeeding Günther Spitzer, who retires after 45 years with the company. Earnings trough behind, recovery ahead. With the investment cycle largely completed, D&A should stabilise, while further capacity utilisation, particularly in VH, provides operating leverage once energy costs normalise. The company also announced up to 7% price increases for its products from January onwards. Yet, shares continue to trade below book value, which we regard as an attractive entry point. We confirm our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 16 PT based on FCFY26e. READ RESEARCH UPDATE You can download the research here:

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