Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 16 November to 20 November 2026

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 11/16/2026 FR0010313833 2 273 58,4461 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 11/17/2026 FR0010313833 2 273 57,6417 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 11/18/2026 FR0010313833 2 273 57,2917 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 11/19/2026 FR0010313833 3 500 56,3464 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 11/20/2026 FR0010313833 3 000 54,9343 XPAR TOTAL 13 319 56,7690

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261124257616/en/

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