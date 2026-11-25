^ Original-Research: CEOTRONICS AG - from NuWays AG 25.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to CEOTRONICS AG Company Name: CEOTRONICS AG ISIN: DE0005407407 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 17 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Simon Keller Plenty left in the tank; EKF feedback The EKF discussion with CEO Thomas Günther reinforced our positive view of CEOTRONICS' outlook. With two SmG awards within reach and a conservative FY 26/27 guidance leaving room for a beat, news flow looks set to stay positive. Moreover, vehicle communications also open up a sizeable market across light and heavy platforms. Just over 6x 2027e EV/EBIT is too low for that combination, in our view. * SmG batch 4 should follow in early 2027 (eNuW). It may come in several call-offs, as we learned, yet a full call-off remains possible. The 81,000 systems left under the current framework carry c. EUR 58-76m of order potential with deliveries into 2030 (eNuW; c. EUR 22m annually). * A follow-on framework is moving closer. The current framework's 191,000-system ceiling broadly matches today's active force. Our base case is a framework expansion of at least 70,000 systems, based on equipment reserves alone. A successor programme would likely extend delivery visibility through FY 35/36 (eNuW). Troop expansion and the need to equip reservists leave scope for further orders. The Bundeswehr's reported orders for c. 700,000 helmets and 351,000 protective-vest systems show the scale of its wider personal equipment needs. * FY 26/27 guidance reflects conservative planning. The order book already fully covers the EUR 61m sales target. SmG Batch 3 should contribute c. EUR 23m in H2 (eNuW). That leaves the underlying business ex SmG needing just c. EUR 14m in H2, compared with preliminary H1 sales of EUR 24.4m. The sales hurdle looks low even after allowing for the capacity reserved for Batch 3. Moreover, our EUR 6.8m net profit estimate already sits c. 10% above the guidance (EUR 6.2m). A guidance beat looks set to add to the positive news flow expected from SmG orders. * CEOTRONICS' expansion into vehicle platforms opens a market of c. EUR 200m in Germany alone into 2040 (eNuW, cumulative). At a 30% capture rate, that would translate into c. EUR 60m of cumulative sales (eNuW). From light vehicles to main battle tanks, its CT-DECT crew communications appear to fit almost every platform. While a wired intercom ends at the hull, CT-DECT can keep crews connected inside and outside the vehicle, in full duplex. Over short distances, its low transmit power makes it harder to detect than radio. Without cables and with light devices, it should also improve mobility. Price supports the case at both ends of the range. On large platforms, it is no obstacle. A fit-out would account for less than 0.1% of a Puma's price (eNuW), so CT-DECT could be added on top of the installed intercom. On small platforms, price matters, and that favours CT-DECT. To our understanding, it could connect the crew of a light vehicle without another dedicated intercom that would be more expensive by itself. An air defence reference and compatibility with vehicle intercoms position CEOTRONICS to win a sizeable share of new platforms. Beyond land, we see potential to expand into the sea domain. * Peer-level margins at a deep discount. CEOTRONICS earned a 21% EBITDA margin in FY 25/26, close to INVISIO's 22%. At just over 6x 2027e EV/EBIT, the shares trade at a steep discount to INVISIO (16x) and the Savox benchmark (12x, eNuW). Reiterate BUY with a PT of EUR 17, based on DCF. READ RESEARCH UPDATE You can download the research here:

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For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=c36ad5df-e89e-11f1-b46d-066675bb9927&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2441634 25.11.2026 CET/CEST °