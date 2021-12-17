COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. UND CASSIOPEA S.P.A. VERÖFFENTLICHEN DIE ABWICKLUNG DES ÖFFENTLICHEN UMTAUSCHANGEBOTS FÜR ALLE SICH IM PUBLIKUM BEFINDENDEN AKTIEN DER CASSIOPEA S.P.A.

Dublin, Irland und Lainate, Italien - 17. Dezember 2021 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) ("Cosmo") und Cassiopea S.p.A. (SIX: SKIN) ("Cassiopea") gaben heute die Abwicklung des öffentlichen Umtauschangebots von Cosmo gemäss Artikel 125 ff. des Bundesgesetzes über die Finanzmarktinfrastruktur und das Marktverhalten im Effekten- und Derivatehandel vom 19. Juni 2015 für alle sich im Publikum befindenden Namenaktien von Cassiopea ("Angebot") bekannt.

Die Abwicklung und Lieferung der im Rahmen des Angebots ausgegebenen 2'506'039 neuen Cosmo-Aktien wird heute erfolgen, die Kotierung und der erste Handelstag werden voraussichtlich am 20. Dezember 2021 stattfinden.

Cosmo hält damit rund 96,5% der derzeit ausgegebenen Cassiopea-Aktien und wird die Dekotierung der Cassiopea-Aktien von der SIX Swiss Exchange veranlassen.

Die Aktivitäten von Cassiopea werden in die neue Dermatologie-Division von Cosmo integriert.

Die Auszahlung der Barabfindung für die Bruchteilsaktien wird voraussichtlich am 23. Dezember 2021 erfolgen.

About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Cosmo is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders and improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius(TM) its artificial intelligence device that uses artificial intelligence to help detect potential signs of colon cancer. Cosmo has licensed Aemcolo(R) to Red Hill Biopharma Ltd. for the US and has licensed Relafalk(R) to Dr. Falk Gmbh for the EU and other countries. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com

About Cassiopea Cassiopea is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and preparing to commercialize prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOA) to address long-standing and essential dermatological conditions, particularly acne, androgenetic alopecia (or AGA) and genital warts. Cassiopea is investing in innovation that is driving scientific advancement in areas that have been largely ignored for decades. The portfolio comprises four unencumbered clinical candidates, for which Cassiopea owns the worldwide rights. The Company's strategy is to leverage this expertise to optimize the commercial potential for its products directly or with partners. For further information on Cassiopea, please visit www.cassiopea.com.

