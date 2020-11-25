Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH:Erwartete Rückzahlung der von der Emittentin begebenen Capital Notes ( ISIN: DE000A0EUBN9 , Common Code: 021983110, Dutch Security Code (Fonds Code): 15379, notiert an der Börse Euronext Amsterdam - Official Segment) im Juni 2

Ad-hoc-Announcement Pursuant to Ad-hoc-Meldung gemäß Art. 17 MAR Art. 17 MAR Termination of the Participation Kündigung des Agreement dated 31 March 2005 Beteiligungsvertrags vom 31. between Fürstenberg Capital Erste März 2005 zwischen der GmbH (formerly Fürstenberg Capital Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH GmbH) ("Issuer") and Norddeutsche (vormals Fürstenberg Capital Landesbank Girozentrale ("Bank") GmbH) ("Emittentin") und der Norddeutschen Landesbank Girozentrale ("Bank") Expected Repayment of the Capital Erwartete Rückzahlung der von Notes of the Issuer (ISIN der Emittentin begebenen Capital XS0216072230, Common Code Notes ( ISIN XS0216072230 , Common 021607223, Dutch Security Code Code 021607223, Dutch Security (Fonds Code) 45987, listed on the Code (Fonds Code) 45987, notiert Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange - an der Börse Euronext Amsterdam Official Segment) in June 2023 - Official Segment) im Juni 2023 The Bank, with written notice dated Mit Schreiben vom 25. November 25 November 2020, has terminated 2020 hat die Bank den the Participation Agreement for Beteiligungsvertrag gemäß § 7(4) regulatory reasons pursuant to § des Beteiligungsvertrags unter 7(4) of the Participation Agreement Einhaltung der vereinbarten within the agreed notice period and Kündigungsfrist mit Wirkung zum with effect as of 31 December 2022 31. Dezember 2022 aus since the Silent Contribution will aufsichtsrechtlichen Gründen no longer qualify as tier 1 capital gekündigt, da die Stille Einlage after the end of the transition nach Ende der Übergangsfrist period pursuant to Art. 484 of nach Art. 484 der Verordnung Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 on 1 (EU) Nr. 575/2013 ab dem 1. January 2022. The competent Januar 2022 nicht mehr als supervisory authority approved such Kernkapital anerkannt wird. Die termination. zuständige Aufsichtsbehörde hat der Beendigung zugestimmt. Subject to postponement pursuant to Die Stille Einlage wird, the terms of the Participation vorbehaltlich einer Verschiebung Agreement, the Silent Contribution nach Maßgabe des is expected to be repaid on 30 June Beteiligungsvertrags, am 30. 2023 at the Repayment Amount Juni 2023 zu dem im specified in the Participation Beteiligungsvertrag bestimmten Agreement. In case the commercial Rückzahlungsbetrag law Book Value of the Silent zurückgezahlt. Der Contribution as determined in the Rückzahlungsbetrag wird für den Bank's balance sheet for the Bank's Fall, dass der handelsrechtliche fiscal year ending on 31 December Buchwert der Stillen Einlage in 2022 is lower than the Nominal der Bilanz der Bank für das zum Contribution Amount, the Repayment 31. Dezember 2022 endende Amount will correspond to such Geschäftsjahr niedriger ist als lower Book Value of the Silent der Einlagenennbetrag, diesem Contribution. Due to a sharing of niedrigeren Buchwert der Stillen losses pursuant to § 6(1) of the Einlage entsprechen. Aufgrund Participation Agreement, the von Verlustbeteiligungen gemäß § commercial law book value of the 6(1) des Beteiligungsvertrags Silent Contribution has been wurde der Buchwert der Stillen reduced in the past, most recently Einlage in der Vergangenheit to EUR 31,809,281.83 in the balance herabgesetzt, zuletzt auf EUR sheet of the Bank for the fiscal 31.809.281,83 in der Bilanz der year ended on 31 December 2019. The Bank für das zum 31. Dezember amount relevant for determining the 2019 endende Geschäftsjahr. Repayment Amount, however, will not Maßgeblich für die Höhe des be the book value of the Silent Rückzahlungsbetrags wird jedoch Contribution as of 31 December 2019 nicht der Buchwert der Stillen but the Book Value of the Silent Einlage zum 31. Dezember 2019 Contribution as of 31 December sein, sondern der Buchwert der 2022. Such Book Value of the Silent Stillen Einlage zum 31. Dezember Contribution will depend on the 2022. Dieser Buchwert der performance of the Bank and may be Stillen Einlage wird von der higher or lower than the book value Geschäftsentwicklung der Bank of the Silent Contribution as of 31 abhängen und kann höher oder December 2019. The Bank informed us niedriger sein als der Buchwert that, as of today, it expects a der Stillen Einlage zum 31. negative result to be shown in its Dezember 2019. Die Bank teilte consolidated financial statements uns mit, dass sie nach aktuellem for 2020 and in its unconsolidated Stand für den Konzernund den financial statements (based on HGB) Einzelabschluss 2020 nach HGB for 2020. Furthermore, even though ein negatives Ergebnis erwarte. the Bank is in a constant planning Des Weiteren befinde die Bank process, as of today, it would not sich zwar in einem be in a position to make any kontinuierlichen reliable forecast for the years Planungsprozess, zum heutigen following 2020 due to the current Zeitpunkt könne sie allerdings pandemic and its unpredictable keine belastbaren Aussagen zu impact on the economy in Germany, den Folgejahren ab 2021 treffen, Europe and worldwide. In particular u.a. auch aufgrund der nicht it cannot exclude that the Corona vorhersehbaren Entwicklung der pandemic may lead to a significant Pandemie und ihrer Auswirkungen increase in any required provisions auf die wirtschaftliche for risks and other adverse effects Entwicklung in Deutschland, on the Bank and, hence, as a result Europa und weltweit. Es sei the consolidated and unconsolidated jedoch nicht auszuschließen, financial statements for 2021 could dass die Corona-Pandemie durch also show a negative result and einen deutlichen Anstieg der that the book value of the Silent Risikovorsorge und weitere Contribution could be further belastende Effekte auch in 2021 reduced and the repayment amount zu einem negativen for the Silent Contribution would Einzelabschluss der Bank nach be lower than its book value as of HGB führe, so dass sich der 31 December 2019. Buchwert durch weitere Herabschreibungen verringern und eine Rückzahlung der stillen Einlage zu einem niedrigeren Wert als dem Buchwert zum 31.12.2019 erfolgen könnte.

§ 7 of the Terms and Conditions of § 7 der Emissionsbedingungen der the Capital Notes provides that the Capital Notes sieht vor, dass Issuer will use the Repayment die Emittentin den Amount, any Profit Participation Rückzahlungsbetrag, ihr nach Payment under the Participation Maßgabe des Agreement and any amounts from Beteiligungsvertrages noch corresponding Advances effectively zustehende Gewinnbeteiligungen received by the Issuer for und die die Mittel aus repayment of the Capital Notes diesbezüglichen and/or the payment of interest Darlehensauszahlungen, die sie accrued on Capital Notes on the jeweils tatsächlich erhalten Repayment Date (expected to be 30 hat, zur Rückzahlung der Capital June 2023). Notes beziehungsweise zur Zahlung aufgelaufener Zinsen auf die Capital Notes am Rückzahlungstag (voraussichtlich der 30. Juni 2023) verwenden wird. This notice is drawn up in the Diese Mitteilung ist in German language and provided with deutscher Sprache abgefasst und an English language translation. mit einer Übersetzung in die The German language version shall englische Sprache versehen. Der be the only legally binding deutsche Wortlaut ist allein version. The English translation is rechtsverbindlich. Die englische for convenience only. Übersetzung ist unverbindlich. Fürstenberg/Weser, 25 November 2020 Fürstenberg/Weser, 25. November 2020 Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH Fürstenberg Capital Erste GmbH Meinbrexener Straße 2 37699 Meinbrexener Straße 2 37699 Fürstenberg/Weser Germany Fürstenberg/Weser Deutschland

