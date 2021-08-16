DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results

Dear All, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH), has reported its 1H 2021 earnings today. Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below: https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2021

Orascom Development Holding 1H 2021 results will be announced as scheduled on Tuesday 17th August 2021 at 7:00am CET.

Thank You Regards IR Team

Orascom Development Holding AG Gotthardstraße 12 6460 Altdorf Schweiz E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679

