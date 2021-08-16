DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results

^ EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Halbjahresergebnis/Halbjahresergebnis Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results

16.08.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Dear All, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH), has reported its 1H 2021 earnings today. Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below: https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2021

Orascom Development Holding 1H 2021 results will be announced as scheduled on Tuesday 17th August 2021 at 7:00am CET.

Thank You Regards IR Team

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG Gotthardstraße 12 6460 Altdorf Schweiz Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17 Fax: +41 41 874 17 07 E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com Internet: www.orascomdh.com

ISIN: CH0038285679 Valorennummer: A0NJ37 Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1226552

Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service

1226552 16.08.2021 CET/CEST

°