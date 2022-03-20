DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2021 Financial Results (deutsch)

EQS GROUP

Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2021 Financial Results

^ Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Jahresergebnis/Jahresergebnis Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2021 Financial Results

20.03.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Dear All, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the largest Egyptian subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding (ODH), has reported its FY 2021 earnings today. Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below: https://orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2021

Orascom Development Holding FY 2021 results will be announced as scheduled on Wednesday the 30th March at 7.00am CET.

Thank You Regards, IR Team

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG Gotthardstraße 12 6460 Altdorf Schweiz Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17 Fax: +41 41 874 17 07 E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679 Valorennummer: A0NJ37 Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1306985

Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

1306985 20.03.2022 CET/CEST

°

Eine Speicherung der Nachrichten in Datenbanken sowie jegliche Weiterleitung der Nachrichten an Dritte im Rahmen gewerblicher Nutzung oder zur gewerblichen Nutzung sind nur nach schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die EQS Group AG gestattet.

Kurs zu ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDI... Aktie

  • 8,75 CHF
  • +0,45%
18.03.2022, 17:31, SIX Swiss Exchange

onvista Analyzer zu ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG

Weitere EQS GROUP-News
alle Artikel anzeigen

Derivate-Wissen

Sie glauben, der Kurs von "ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG" wird sich in absehbarer Zeit nicht ändern?

Mit Discount-Zertifikaten können Sie auch bei unveränderten Aktienkursen eine Rendite erzielen.

Erfahren Sie mehr zu Discount-Zertifikaten