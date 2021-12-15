DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG gibt Nachfolgeregelung für VR-Präsidenten bekannt (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG gibt Nachfolgeregelung für VR-Präsidenten bekannt

Orascom Development Holding AG gibt Nachfolgeregelung für VR-Präsidenten bekannt

Altdorf, 15. Dezember 2021 - Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) gibt bekannt, dass ihr Verwaltungsratspräsident Samih Sawiris an der nächsten Generalversammlung im Frühjahr 2022 von seinem Amt zurücktreten und sich nicht zur Wiederwahl stellen wird. Er verlässt ODH nach mehr als 30 Jahren an der Spitze des Unternehmens. Samih Sawiris bleibt Präsident des Verwaltungsrats und Mehrheitsaktionär der Andermatt Swiss Alps AG (ASA).

Der Verwaltungsrat von ODH wird der Generalversammlung die Wahl von Naguib S. Sawiris zum Präsidenten des Verwaltungsrats vorschlagen. Naguib Samih Sawiris ist seit 2016 Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats und seit 2020 dessen Vizepräsident. Samih Sawiris wird dem Unternehmen weiterhin als Berater zur Verfügung stehen. Als Teil der vorgeschlagenen Nachfolgeregelung wird Naguib Samih Sawiris zum neuen Mehrheitsaktionär von ODH, indem Samih Sawiris die Kontrolle auf seinen Sohn übertragen wird.

"Wenn ich auf die vergangenen 30 Jahre zurückblicke, bin ich sehr stolz auf alles, was wir aufgebaut haben", sagte Samih Sawiris. "Es war eine lohnende Reise, und ich bin allen dankbar, die daran beteiligt waren. Jetzt ist es an der Zeit, sich auf das nächste Kapitel von ODH zu fokussieren. Naguibs Erfahrung im Aufbau und der Investition in erfolgreiche Technologieunternehmen in den USA und seine aktive Rolle bei ODH während der COVID-Krise stimmen mich zuversichtlich, dass er sowohl fähig als auch engagiert ist, um ODH zusammen mit CEO Omar El Hamamsy sowie der Unterstützung des Verwaltungsrats erfolgreich in die Zukunft zu führen. Ich wünsche ihm alles Gute."

Naguib Samih Sawiris ergänzte: "Ich freue mich darauf, die Rolle des VR-Präsidenten mit einem tiefen Gefühl von Verantwortung und Dankbarkeit zu übernehmen. Ich werde mich darauf konzentrieren, ODH zu seiner früheren Prosperität zurückzuführen und das Unternehmen als Branchenführer in der Entwicklung von Destinationen zu etablieren. Dies werden wir durch eine entschlossene Fokussierung auf unsere Kunden, unsere Mitarbeitenden und unsere Partner erreichen."

Die Einladung zur Generalversammlung wird zu gegebener Zeit publiziert.

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien).

