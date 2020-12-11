DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. deutsch

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibili- ties/person closely associated a) Name1 Peter Maser

2. Reason for the notification a) Position/sta- Director tus2 b) Initial Initial notification/A- mendment3

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 ADLER Group S.A. b) LEI5 391200OY- YFJ3DWAM- EC69

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Share the financial instrument, type of instrument6 Identification LU125015- code7 4413 b) Nature of the acquisi- transaction8 tion (of shares) c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s)9 EUR 25.64 39000 shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume10 39000 shares - Price11 EUR 999960.00 e) Date of the 10 transaction12 December 2020 f) Place of outside transaction13 a trading venue

