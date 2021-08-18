DGAP-News: BOHRUNG DURCHSCHNEIDET SULFIDE UND MAGNETIT IM ERSTEN BOHRLOCH BEI SORTEKAP (deutsch)

BOHRUNG DURCHSCHNEIDET SULFIDE UND MAGNETIT IM ERSTEN BOHRLOCH BEI SORTEKAP

HIGHLIGHTS

- Das Bohrloch SODD001 auf dem Sortekap-Prospekt ist abgeschlossen und erste Untersuchungen zeigen die folgenden interessanten Zonen:

- Von 59,2-112,2 m im Bohrloch

- 2% Chalkopyrit

- 121,9-180,0 m im Bohrloch

- 80% Magnetit + 5% verstreutes Sulfid (Pyrrhotit + andere)

- 180,7-193,4 m Bohrloch

- 80% magnetite80 % Magnetit

- Von 195,2-196,5 m im Bohrloch

- 30% durchdringendes Sulfid (Pyrrhotit + kleiner Chalkopyrit)

- Von 200,7-209,8 m im Bohrloch

- 90% Magnetit + 10% vereinzeltes Sulfid (Pyrrhotit + geringfügiger Chalkopyrit)

- 214,6-222,0 m im Bohrloch

- 60% Magnetit

- 222,0-223,2 m Bohrloch

- 1% vereinzeltes Pentlandit

- 226,6-234,6m Bohrloch

- 2% zerstreutes? Pentlandit

- 234.6-236.7m Bohrloch

- 80% Magnetit

- Das Bohrloch zielte auf eine Anomalie der induzierten Polarisation (IP) aus einer im Jahr 2020 durchgeführten Untersuchung. Die Anomalie wurde durch das Vorhandensein einer Sulfidmineralisierung in der Zieltiefe bestätigt.

- Die Bohrung bei SODD002 hat begonnen. Sie zielt auf die IP-Anomalie ab und befindet sich 350 m südlich von SODD001.

- Das Bohrloch MIDD007 auf dem Miki-Prospekt ist abgeschlossen, nachdem es erfolgreich den Miki Fjord Dyke und Zonen mit Kupfersulfidmineralisierung durchteuft hat.

- Die aeromagnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung des Ryberg-Lizenzgebiets ist zu 100 % abgeschlossen und hat zahlreiche interessante Gebiete identifiziert, von denen einige in den kommenden Wochen durch Bohrungen erprobt werden sollen.

Conico Limited (ASX: CNJ) ("Conico" oder "das Unternehmen") und seine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft Longland Resources Ltd ("Longland") freuen sich, die vorläufigen Ergebnisse der abgeschlossenen Bohrlöcher SODD001 und MIDD007 bekannt zu geben, die sich auf den Sortekap- bzw. Miki-Prospekten befinden. Inzwischen wurde mit den Bohrungen in den Löchern SODD002 bei Sortekap und MIDD008 bei Miki begonnen. Darüber hinaus ist die regionale magnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung nun zu 100 % abgeschlossen und hat mehrere interessante Gebiete innerhalb des 4.521 km2 großen Ryberg-Projektgebiets aufgezeigt..

Thomas Abraham-James, CEO von Longland, sagte: "Der Fund bei Sortekap ist signifikant, wir sehen mehrere Mineralisierungsarten in einem einzigen Bohrloch. Die IP-Untersuchung in Verbindung mit der Oberflächengeochemie hat uns erfolgreich zu einem sehr aussichtsreichen Standort geführt, der auch die meisten magnetischen Messwerte im gesamten Ryberg-Projektgebiet aufweist - wie die vor kurzem abgeschlossene regionale magnetische Untersuchung zeigt. Dies eröffnet uns ein sehr großes Gebiet von Interesse, das wir nun ernsthaft untersuchen werden."

Bohrloch SODD001

Bohrloch SODD001 ist das erste Bohrloch auf dem Sortekap-Prospekt und zielt auf eine Nickelsulfidmineralisierung ab, die an der Oberfläche zu sehen ist, sowie auf eine leitfähige Anomalie, die bei der IP-Untersuchung 2020 festgestellt wurde. Das Bohrloch durchteufte eine komplexe Geologie, wobei vorläufige Untersuchungen eine Mineralisierung in Form von Sulfiden und massivem Magnetit ergaben (Abb. 7).

Der Kragen des Bohrlochs befand sich auf serpentinisiertem ultramafischem Gestein, das in massive Magnetiteinheiten übergeht, die ~5-10 % verstreutes Sulfid enthalten, bei dem es sich größtenteils um Chalkopyrit mit untergeordnetem Pyrrhotit handelt (Abb.1). Der massive Magnetit beginnt bei 121,9 m, wo er bis zu einer Tiefe von 236,7 m im Bohrloch anhält, mit dazwischen liegenden Pausen, nach denen er nur noch sporadisch auftritt. In Anbetracht der geologischen Gegebenheiten und der vorläufigen Texturanalyse wird der Magnetit als Produkt einer hydrothermalen Aktivität interpretiert, die serpentinisiertes ultramafisches Gestein überlagert, wobei es zu einer umfangreichen Remobilisierung und Rekristallisierung metallreicher Phasen gekommen ist.

Weiter unten im Bohrloch enthält die massive Magnetit-Einheit Relikt-Enklaven von mineralisierten Metavulkaniten, die eine Sulfidmineralisierung in Form von sichtbarem Pyrrhotit und Chalkopyrit sowie anderen nicht identifizierten Sulfidmineralien beherbergen (Abb. 5). Innerhalb der massiven Magnetit-Einheit tauchen die Metavulkanite wieder auf und beherbergen semimassiven Pyrrhotit, Chalkopyrit und möglicherweise andere Sulfidmineralien, die über 1,3 m bestehen (Abb. 2 und 3)

Gegen Ende des Bohrlochs ist der Magnetit mit Metavulkaniten durchsetzt, die eine beträchtliche hydrothermale Alteration erfahren haben, was zu einer Auslaugung des metavulkanischen Wirtsgesteins und zu mineralisierten Adern mit Sulfiden und Schichtsilikaten führte (Abb. 6). Bei 239 m wurde der Kontakt zwischen dem metavulkanischen/ultramafischen Paket und dem Gneis erreicht. Dementsprechend wurde das Bohrloch bei 287 m Bohrlochtiefe beendet und die Bohrung SODD002 hat seitdem begonnen.

Sortekap Diskussion

Es wird davon ausgegangen, dass die IP-Untersuchung die Sulfidmineralisierung erfolgreich identifiziert hat, wobei das Bohrloch SODD001 innerhalb von 10 m der interpretierten aufladbaren Anomalie Sulfide durchschnitt (Abb. 8). Die IP-Anomalie wird nun neigungsabwärts mit mindestens zwei weiteren Bohrlöchern erneut erprobt, von denen das erste derzeit niedergebracht wird (SODD002).

Die nachfolgenden Bohrlöcher befinden sich in archäischem Grünstein-Amphibolit, von dem bekannt ist, dass er an der Oberfläche Gold in Quarzadern enthält. Frühere Oberflächenproben ergaben Gehalte von bis zu 2,7 g/t, wobei das Gold mit Spurensulfiden in Verbindung gebracht wurde. Jedes Bohrloch wird daher in zwei Zonen von Interesse eindringen: in den Amphibolit für Gold und dann in die tiefer liegende IP-Anomalie.

Der in SODD001 angetroffene Magnetit ist massiv, feinkörnig und erstreckt sich über eine Gesamtlänge von 89,4 m im Bohrloch. Er unterscheidet sich von den bekannten Lagerstätten in Australien, wo Eisen hauptsächlich in gebänderten Eisenformationen (BIF) vorkommt. Stattdessen ist der Magnetit bei Sortekap das Ergebnis einer hydrothermalen Umwandlung von Serpentinit und ähnelt eher den langlebigen Cogne-Lagerstätten in Italien, die vom Mittelalter bis 1979 Magnetit produzierten. Neben dem Magnetit ist auch eine verstreute Sulfidmineralisierung vorhanden, und es steht noch eine Analyse aus, um festzustellen, welche anderen Metalle außer Eisen vorhanden sein könnten.

Die vorläufigen Ergebnisse bei Sortekap sind sehr ermutigend und das Vorhandensein von Magnetit ist etwas, das bei der IP-Untersuchung nicht festgestellt wurde. Die vor kurzem durchgeführte magnetische Untersuchung per Hubschrauber hat jedoch Sortekap und einen etwa 13 km südöstlich gelegenen Ort, der als Pyramiden bezeichnet wird, als die am stärksten magnetischen Orte innerhalb des gesamten Ryberg-Projektgebiets identifiziert. Das kombinierte Gebiet, das von Interesse ist, erstreckt sich über ca. 75 km2 und gilt als äußerst aussichtsreich für zusätzliche Sulfid- und Magnetitmineralisierungen.

Eine erste Erkundung von Pyramiden hat stattgefunden, wobei Eisenoxid leicht zu erkennen war. Die Geologie besteht bekanntermaßen aus archäischen metamorphen Gesteinen (wie z.B. bei Sortekap in SODD001), die von ca. 100 Millionen Jahre alten marinen Schiefergesteinen überlagert werden, die von mafischen Schwellen durchdrungen wurden. Eine weitere Erkundung dieser Lokalität ist geplant, mit der Absicht, in dieser Feldsaison Standorte für Bohrungen zu finden.

Regionale magnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung

Die regionale magnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung aus der Luft wurde von New Resolution Geophysics (NRG) aus Südafrika erfolgreich abgeschlossen (Abb. 9). Sie nutzten ihr 'Xcite'-System und flogen in einem Abstand von 200 m und in einem Abstand von 100 m über die Sortekap- und Miki-Prospekte sowie über den Togeda Dyke. Die Daten sind von hoher Qualität, da sie täglich von NRG-Technikern und wöchentlich von dem beratenden Geophysiker Kim Frankcombe in Perth überprüft werden.

Die regionalen Daten stellen die erste geophysikalische Untersuchung dar, die jemals über den größten Teil des Lizenzgebiets durchgeführt wurde. Die Daten werden derzeit abschließend verarbeitet und interpretiert. Erste Ergebnisse haben jedoch bereits Gebiete von großem Interesse aufgezeigt, darunter Magnetismus bei Sortekap und Pyramiden.

Bohrloch MIDD007

Das Bohrloch MIDD007 auf dem Miki-Prospekt durchteufte erfolgreich den mafischen Miki Fjord Dyke in 144 m Tiefe, der aus dem Gneis des Landgesteins hervorgeht (Abb. 10). Vorläufige Untersuchungen ergaben das Vorhandensein von Kupfersulfiden (Chalkopyrit) in Form von Blasen (bis zu 5 mm Durchmesser) und in Adern, die mit Quarzkarbonat verbunden sind, beides im Gabbro (Abb. 11 und 12). Die aus dieser Bohrung gewonnenen Informationen sind wertvoll und helfen bei der Bestimmung der Ausrichtung des Dykes und werden bei zukünftigen Bohrungen wie MIDD008, die gerade etwa 800 m nord-nordöstlich von Bohrung MIDD007 begonnen hat, hilfreich sein.

Über das Cu-Ni-Co-Pd-Au-Prospekt Miki Das Miki-Prospekt ist Teil des Ryberg-Projekts, das sich an der Ostküste Grönlands, etwa 350 km nordwestlich von Island, befindet. Die Conico-Tochtergesellschaft Longland ist 100-prozentige Eigentümerin und Betreiberin der Lizenzen, die eine Fläche von 4.521 km2 umfassen.

Das Miki-Prospekt enthält eine magmatische Sulfidmineralisierung in Verbindung mit tertiären mafischen Gesteinsschichten, die in archäischen Grundgebirgsgneis und kreidezeitliche Sedimente eingedrungen sind. Es gibt gut entwickelte Vorkommen von Kupfer-Palladium-Gold-reichen Sulfiden an der Oberfläche, wobei die Mineralisierung in Form von kugelförmigen Sulfiden mit einem Durchmesser von bis zu ~15 cm auftritt, die aus Pyrrhotit und Chalkopyrit bestehen.

Schürfproben von Longland aus dem Oberflächengestein ergaben bis zu 2,2 % Kupfer, 0,8 % Nickel, 3,3 g/t Palladium und 0,15 g/t Gold. Eine zweite nickelhaltige Sulfidphase ist ebenfalls vorhanden, wobei die Oberflächenproben bis zu 0,8 % Nickel und 0,1 % Kobalt enthielten.

Im Auftrag des Vorstandes.

/ Guy T Le Page, FFIN, MAusIMM Executive Director

KLÄRUNG DER ZUSTÄNDIGEN PERSONEN

Die in diesem Bericht enthaltenen Informationen zu Explorationsergebnissen beziehen sich auf Informationen, die von Thomas Abraham-James, einem Vollzeitmitarbeiter von Longland Resources Ltd. zusammengestellt oder überprüft wurden. Herr Abraham-James hat einen B.Sc. Hons (Geol) und ist ein Chartered Professional (CPGeo) und Fellow des Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Herr Abraham-James verfügt über ausreichende Erfahrung in Bezug auf die Mineralisierungsarten und die Art der Lagerstätte, die hier in Betracht gezogen werden, sowie in Bezug auf die durchgeführten Aktivitäten, um sich als kompetente Person gemäß der Definition in der Ausgabe 2012 des Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" zu qualifizieren. Herr Abraham-James erklärt sich damit einverstanden, dass die auf den Informationen basierenden Sachverhalte in der Form und im Kontext, in dem sie erscheinen, in diesen Bericht aufgenommen werden.

ZUKUNFTSGERICHTETE AUSSAGEN

Diese Mitteilung enthält zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen, die mit einer Reihe von Risiken und Ungewissheiten verbunden sind. Diese zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen werden nach bestem Wissen und Gewissen gemacht und es wird davon ausgegangen, dass sie eine angemessene Grundlage haben. Diese Aussagen spiegeln aktuelle Erwartungen, Absichten oder Strategien in Bezug auf die Zukunft und Annahmen wider, die auf derzeit verfügbaren Informationen beruhen. Sollten eines oder mehrere der Risiken oder Ungewissheiten eintreten oder sollten sich die zugrunde liegenden Annahmen als falsch erweisen, können die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse von den in dieser Mitteilung beschriebenen Erwartungen, Absichten und Strategien abweichen. Es wird keine Verpflichtung übernommen, zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen zu aktualisieren, falls sich diese Überzeugungen, Meinungen und Einschätzungen ändern sollten oder um anderen zukünftigen Entwicklungen Rechnung zu tragen.

Annex 1

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Length MIDD001 565714 7571884 298m -80 215 217.0m MIDD002 565840 7571990 312m -80 355 313.5m MIDD003 565734 7571883 298m -80 215 180.0m MIDD004 565715 7571897 299m -80 290 36.0m MIDD005 565797 7571960 311m -70 285 381.0m MIDD006 565728 7571889 298m -75 290 153.0m MIDD007 566497 7573151 386m -70 290 278.0m MIDD008 566880 7573889 567m -80 290 N/A SODD001 567481 7601155 1,319m -80 355 287.0m SODD002 567518 7600827 1,240m -85 095 N/A Alle Koordinaten werden in WGS84 UTM Zone 25N angezeigt

Die vollständige Meldung einschließlich der JORC Bestimmungen ist unter folgendem link abrufbar:

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02408416-6A1046111?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Annex 2

JORC Code, 2012 Edition Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Cri- JORC Code Explanation Commentary te- ria Sam- Nature and quality of sampling * Sampling of MIDD007 & pli- (e.g., cut channels, random SODD001 was conducted using ng chips, or specific specialised standard industry practices tec- industry standard measurement with diamond drilling. hni- tools appropriate to the Magnetic readings were taken que- minerals under investigation, using a Reflex EZ-Trac s such as down hole gamma sondes, downhole survey tool. or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Include reference to measures * Drill-holes MIDD007 & taken to ensure sample SODD001 were angled to representivity and the optimally intersect the appropriate calibration of any interpreted contact with the measurement tools or systems Miki Fjord Dyke and an IP used. conductor, respectively. Aspects of the determination of * Mineralisation in mineralisation that are drill-holes MIDD007 & SODD001 Material to the Public Report. has not been quantitively In cases where 'industry determined and is awaiting standard' work has been done assay. The determination in this would be relatively simple this report is qualitative, (e.g., 'reverse circulation based on visual observation drilling was used to obtain 1 m made by the Competent Person samples from which 3 kg was who is a geologist on site. pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g., submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Dri- Drill type (e.g., core, reverse * Wireline diamond drilling lli- circulation, open-hole hammer, using a 56.5mm diameter drill ng rotary air blast, auger, bit and standard tube. The tec- Bangka, sonic, etc) and details core has not been orientated hni- (e.g., core diameter, triple or but has been surveyed using a que- standard tube, depth of diamond Reflex EZ-Trac multi-shot s tails, face-sampling bit or tool. The drill rig is a CDI other type, whether core is 500 heli-portable fly rig oriented and if so, by what operated by Cartwright method, etc.). Drilling Inc. Dri- Method of recording and * All drill core has been ll assessing core and chip sample geotechnically logged with sam- recoveries and results core recovery measured per ple assessed. drill core run (3m). re- co- ve- ry Measures taken to maximise * The drill crew was notified sample recovery and ensure of the target depth and representative nature of the likelihood of intersecting samples. sulphides, accordingly they eased pressure on the drill bit from that depth onward to minimise the chance of core destruction. All drill core was then placed in trays with lids to ensure that no core was lost during transportation from the drill site to core logging facility. The drill core was then reconstructed into continuous runs on an angle iron cradle by the geologist. Depths were checked against depths indicated on the core blocks. Whether a relationship exists * Not applicable as no assays between sample recovery and have been conducted to date. grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Log- Whether core and chip samples * All drill core has been gin- have been geologically and geologically and g geotechnically logged to a geotechnically logged by a level of detail to support qualified geologist to a appropriate Mineral Resource level of detail that supports estimation, mining studies and appropriate Mineral Resource metallurgical studies. estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative * The logging is qualitative. or quantitative in nature. Core All drill core was (or costean, channel, etc.) photographed. photography. The total length and percentage * Drill-holes MIDD007 & of the relevant intersections SODD001 have been logged in logged. full. Sub- If core, whether cut or sawn * No sampling has been -sa- and whether quarter, half or undertaken. mp- all core taken. lin- g tec- hni- que- s and sam- ple pre- pa- ra- ti- on If non-core, whether riffled, * Not applicable as the tube sampled, rotary split, etc drill-holes are core. and whether sampled wet or dry. For all sample types, the * Not applicable as no nature, quality and sampling has been undertaken. appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Quality control procedures * Not applicable as no adopted for all sub-sampling sampling has been undertaken. stages to maximise representivity of samples. Measures taken to ensure that * Not applicable as no the sampling is representative sampling has been undertaken. of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are * Not applicable as no appropriate to the grain size sampling has been undertaken. of the material being sampled. Qua- The nature, quality and * Not applicable as no li- appropriateness of the assaying assaying has occurred. ty and laboratory procedures used of and whether the technique is ass- considered partial or total. ay da- ta and la- bo- ra- to- ry tes- ts For geophysical tools, * Downhole magnetic readings spectrometers, handheld XRF were taken using a Reflex instruments, etc., the EZ-Trac. Readings were taken parameters used in determining every 3m at completion of the analysis including drilling, with the survey instrument make and model, beginning at bottom of hole reading times, calibrations and working up. The tool factors applied and their protruded beyond the drill derivation, etc. string by 3m to ensure no interference from the rods. The magnetic roll is 0 to 360 with an accuracy of ±0.35 . The magnetic range is 0 to 100,000 nT with an accuracy of ±50 nT. Nature of quality control * Not applicable as no procedures adopted (e.g., sampling or assaying has standards, blanks, duplicates, occurred. external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e., lack of bias) and precision have been established. Ve- The verification of significant * Consultants utilised by the ri- intersections by either Company have verified the fi- independent or alternative findings of the on-site ca- company personnel. geologists. ti- on of sam- pli- ng and ass- ay- ing The use of twinned holes. * Not applicable as no twinned holes have been drilled. Documentation of primary data, * All logging data was data entry procedures, data entered into a computer on verification, data storage site, with daily backups (physical and electronic) taken and stored on hard protocols. drives and the cloud. Discuss any adjustment to assay * Not applicable as no data. assaying has occurred. Lo- Accuracy and quality of surveys * Drill-holes MIDD007 & ca- used to locate drill holes SODD001 were located using a ti- (collar and down-hole surveys), handheld Garmin GPS with an on trenches, mine workings and accuracy of ±4m. of other locations used in Mineral da- Resource estimation. ta poi- nts Specification of the grid * UTM WGS84 Zone 25N. system used. Quality and adequacy of * Topographic information was topographic control. sourced from the Greenland Mapping Project (GIMP) digital elevation model (30m accuracy). Da- Data spacing for reporting of * Not applicable as the ta Exploration Results. drill-holes are targeting spa- specific geological and IP cin- targets. g and dis- tri- bu- ti- on Whether the data spacing, and * Not applicable as the distribution is sufficient to drill-holes are targeting establish the degree of specific geological and IP geological and grade continuity targets. appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has * Not applicable as no been applied. sampling has occurred. Ori- Whether the orientation of * The strike and dip of ent- sampling achieves unbiased drill-holes MIDD007 & SODD001 ati- sampling of possible structures were designed to intersect on and the extent to which this is geological and IP targets of known, considering the deposit (respectively) at an adjacent da- type. angle, not along strike. ta Therefore, the sampling in conducted by the drill-hole re- is considered unbiased. la- ti- on to geo- lo- gi- cal str- uc- tur- e If the relationship between the * There are no known biases drilling orientation and the caused by the orientation of orientation of key mineralised drill-holes MIDD007 & structures is considered to SODD001. have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sam- The measures taken to ensure * The drill core is stored ple sample security. onboard the Company's charter se- vessel which is considered cu- highly secure. ri- ty Au- The results of any audits or * No audits or reviews have dit- reviews of sampling techniques been carried out at this s and data. time. or re- vie- ws

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Cr- JORC Code Commentary it- explanation er- ia Mi- Type, reference * The Ryberg Project is wholly within Mineral ne- name/number, Exploration Licences 2017/06 and 2019/38, ra- location and located on the east coast of Greenland. They l ownership are held 100% by Longland Resources Ltd, a te- including wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd. ne- agreements or me- material issues nt with third an- parties such as d joint ventures, la- partnerships, nd overriding te- royalties, nu- native title re interests, st- historical at- sites, us wilderness or national park and environmental settings. The security of * The tenure is secure and in good standing the tenure held at the time of writing. There are no known at the time of impediments. reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Ex- Acknowledgment * Previous work mentioned (2017 VTEM survey) pl- and appraisal of was planned and managed by Longland Resources or- exploration by Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd. at- other parties. * Historic rock-chip sampling was conducted io- by Platina Resources Ltd and University of n Leicester. do- ne by ot- he- r pa- rt- ie- s Ge- Deposit type, * Deposit type: Magmatic. * Geological ol- geological setting: The project area is located within og- setting and the North Atlantic Igneous Province (NAIP), a y style of Tertiary volcanic centre that covered an area mineralisation. of approximately 1.3 million km2 in continental flood basalts (6.6 million km3 in volume), making it one of the largest volcanic events in history. Volcanism is associated with the opening of the North Atlantic, and presence of a mantle plume (what is now the Icelandic hotspot). The project area represents an erosional interface where the flood basalts have been removed, revealing the basement geology beneath. The project area is adjacent to a triple junction (failed rift) and consists of Archaean orthogneiss, Tertiary gabbro/flood basalt, and Cretaceous-Tertiary sediments (rift valley basin). Approximately 70% of the geology within the sedimentary basin has been intruded by Tertiary sills that are feeders to the overlying plateau basalts. There are also feeder dykes and layered mafic intrusions - it is likely that there is also a large ultramafic body present at depth, evidence for this is in the form of ultramafic xenoliths brought to surface by magma conduits. * Style of mineralisation: magmatic copper and nickel sulphides with appreciable cobalt, palladium and gold. Dr- A summary of all * Refer to Annex 1. il- information l material to the ho- understanding of le the exploration In- results fo- including a rm- tabulation of at- the following io- information for n all Material drill holes: - easting and northing of the drill hole collar - elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar - dip and azimuth of the hole - down hole length and interception depth - hole length. If the exclusion * This is not the case. of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Da- In reporting * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying ta Exploration has occurred. ag- Results, gr- weighting eg- averaging at- techniques, io- maximum and/or n minimum grade me- truncations th- (e.g., cutting od- of high grades) s and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying used for any has occurred. reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Re- - These * The geometry of the mineralisation with la- relationships respect to the drill-hole angle is not known. ti- are particularly All reported lengths are in reference to on- important in the down-hole length, true width not known. sh- reporting of ip Exploration be- Results. - If tw- the geometry of ee- the n mineralisation mi- with respect to ne- the drill hole ra- angle is known, li- its nature sa- should be ti- reported. - If on it is not known wi- and only the dt- down hole hs lengths are an- reported, there d should be a in- clear statement te- to this effect rc- (e.g., 'down ep- hole length, t true width not le- known'). ng- th- s Di- Appropriate maps * Refer to Figures 7, 8 & 10. ag- and sections ra- (with scales) ms and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Ba- Where * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying la- comprehensive has occurred. nc- reporting of all ed Exploration re- Results is not po- practicable, rt- representative in- reporting of g both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Ot- Other * Previous exploration results are detailed he- exploration in: Conico Ltd press release on the 11th of r data, if December 2020, entitled 'EM Survey Reveals su- meaningful and Highly Prospective Chonolith at Ryberg'. bs- material, should Conico Ltd press release on the 29th of July ta- be reported 2020, entitled 'Conico to acquire East nt- including (but Greenland projects via acquisition of iv- not limited to): Longland Resources'. Holwell et al, e geological Mineralium Deposita, 2012, 47:3-21. ex- observations; pl- geophysical or- survey results; at- geochemical io- survey results; n bulk samples - da- size and method ta of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Fu- The nature and * Diamond drilling testing for lateral rt- scale of planned extensions of mineralisation, and large-scale he- further work step-out drilling. r (e.g., tests for wo- lateral rk extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling). Diagrams clearly * Refer to Figure 7, 8 & 10. highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

