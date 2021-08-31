DGAP-News: CASCATA- POTENZIELLE ENTDECKUNG VON VULKANOGENEM MASSIVSULFID (deutsch)

CASCATA- POTENZIELLE ENTDECKUNG VON VULKANOGENEM MASSIVSULFID

HIGHLIGHTS

- Das Prospektionsgebiet Cascata ist eine neue Entdeckung, bei der es sich wahrscheinlich um vulkanogenes Massivsulfid (VMS) handelt. Auf einer Streichenlänge von über 6 km wurden durchgängig Sulfide an der Oberfläche entdeckt. Das interessierende Gebiet ist etwa 15 km2 groß und liegt vollständig innerhalb der bestehenden Ryberg-Lizenz des Unternehmens. Mit den Bohrungen wurde begonnen.

- SODD003 (Sortekap-Prospekt) ist abgeschlossen und durchteufte auf 78 m aussichtsreiche Quarzadern mit Sulfidmineralisierung innerhalb von Amphibolit. Das Ziel ist Gold, wobei frühere Oberflächenproben in der Nähe einen Gehalt von bis zu 2,7 g/t Gold aufweisen.

- SODD002 (Sortekap-Prospekt) ist abgeschlossen und durchteufte ~6% vereinzeltes Chalkopyrit + Pyrrhotit über 7,1m aus 188,5m Bohrlochtiefe. Es wurden auch Zonen mit vereinzeltem Pyrit angetroffen.

- 1 x Bohrgerät wurde zu einem elektromagnetischen Ziel auf dem Miki-Prospekt mobilisiert

Conico Limited (ASX: CNJ) ("Conico" oder "das Unternehmen") und seine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft Longland Resources Ltd ("Longland") freuen sich bekannt zu geben, dass eine neue Entdeckung, die als wahrscheinliches vulkanogenes Massivsulfid (VMS) interpretiert wird, entdeckt wurde und eine Bohrung begonnen hat. Die Bohrungen SODD002 und SODD003 wurden bei Sortekap und die Bohrung MIDD008 auf dem Miki-Prospekt abgeschlossen.

Thomas Abraham-James, CEO von Longland, sagte:

"Die Entdeckung eines potenziellen neuen VMS-Vorkommens bei Cascata ist ein typisches Beispiel dafür wie chancenreich die Exploration in Grönland ist. Unser Team hat mehr als 6 km des Streichens zu Fuß abgewandert, wobei Lithologien mit Aussicht auf VMS und eine konsistente Sulfidmineralisierung beobachtet wurden, was eine sofortige Bohrung rechtfertigt. In der Zwischenzeit sehen wir weiterhin Mineralisierungen in den Bohrlöchern bei Miki und Sortekap." Das neu entdeckte Prospektionsgebiet Cascata

Im Rahmen der Erkundungsexploration wurden auffällige Kupfer- und Eisensulfide identifiziert, die als Cascata-Prospekt bezeichnet werden (Abbildung 1). Die Mineralisierung liegt in Form von Pyrit, Chalkopyrit und Bornit in massiven, halbmassiven, stockförmigen und vereinzelten Formen vor und steht in Zusammenhang mit Schwarzschiefer, rhyolitischem Vulkanismus und darunter liegendem Amphibolit (Abbildungen 2-7). Die bisher durchgeführten Felduntersuchungen deuten darauf hin, dass es sich bei Cascata möglicherweise um ein vulkanogenes Massivsulfidvorkommen (VMS) handelt, wobei eine Streichenlänge von mehr als 6 km zu Fuß abgeschritten wurde und ein Gebiet von Interesse von ~15 km2 identifiziert wurde.

Die Bohrungen bei Cascata haben begonnen und befinden sich am oberen Ende der Stratigraphie. Das Projekt befindet sich innerhalb der bestehenden Ryberg-Lizenz und ist leicht zugänglich, nur 6 km von der Küste entfernt und verfügt über reichlich Süßwasserquellen.

Prospektionsgebiet Sortekap: Bohrloch SODD003

Das Bohrloch SODD003 zielte auf eine Goldmineralisierung in Amphibolit (Abbildung 9) ab und wurde so positioniert, dass es senkrecht zu Quarzadern gebohrt wurde, in denen frühere Oberflächenproben Gehalte von bis zu 2,7 g/t Gold ergaben.

Das Bohrloch durchteufte erfolgreich 78 m aussichtsreichen quarzhaltigen Amphibolit, beginnend an der Oberfläche (Abbildung 8). Die Quarzadern enthielten häufig Spurensulfide bzw. disseminierte Sulfide, was insofern ermutigend ist, als die veröffentlichte Literatur über die Goldvorkommen bei Sortekap besagt, dass die Goldmineralisierung mit dem Vorhandensein von Spurensulfiden (insbesondere Arsenopyrit) im Amphibolit in Zusammenhang steht. Die angetroffenen Sulfide umfassen Arsenopyrit in Verbindung mit Pyrit und Chalkopyrit (Abbildungen 10-11).

Das Bohrloch wurde im Serpentinit beendet und das Bohrgerät wurde inzwischen zum nächsten Bohrloch auf dem Miki-Prospekt verlegt, um eine elektromagnetische (EM) Anomalie zu erbohren, die bei der EM-Untersuchung 2020 identifiziert wurde.

Prospektionsgebiet Sortekap: Bohrung SODD002

Das Bohrloch SODD002 befand sich im Sortekap-Prospekt und zielte auf eine aufladbare Anomalie durch induzierte Polarisation (IP) ab. Das Bohrloch durchteufte erfolgreich eine Sulfidmineralisierung über mehrere Abschnitte, wobei der bedeutendste Abschnitt 7,1 m lang ist, der bei 188,5 m Bohrlochtiefe beginnt und aus ~6 % verstreutem Chalkopyrit und Pyrrhotit besteht. Tiefer im Bohrloch gibt es Zonen mit bis zu 20 % verstreutem Pyrit (Abbildung 12). Die Bohrung wurde auf eine Gesamttiefe von 356 m verlängert, um den in Bohrung SODD001 entdeckten Serpentinit zu durchteufen. Dadurch wird die Geologie der beiden Sortekap-Bohrungen miteinander verknüpft, was zu einem besseren Verständnis der regionalen Stratigraphie führt.

Miki Prospektionsgebiet: Bohrung MIDD008

Dieses Bohrloch zielte auf magmatische Sulfide ab, die mit dem Miki Fjord Macrodyke verbunden sind (Abbildung 16). Von 78,9 m bis zum Ende des Bohrlochs (312 m) durchteufte MIDD008 eine Quarz-Kalifeldspat-Glimmer-Assemblage (Abbildungen 13 bis 14), die Adern mit Molybdänit (zwischen 1 und 2 %, wenn sie angetroffen wurde) und Spuren von Chalkopyrit (~ 2 %, wenn sie angetroffen wurde, Abbildung 15) enthält.

Die Entdeckung einer solchen Mineralisierung ist unerwartet, aber nicht überraschend, wenn man die Nähe zu bekannten Systemen wie dem 38 km westlich gelegenen Porphyr-Molybdän-Projekt Flammefjeld bedenkt.

Das Bohrloch wurde in 312 m Bohrtiefe beendet, als es sich noch im alterierten Gestein befand, und das Bohrgerät wurde zum Prospektionsgebiet Cascata umdisponiert.

The information contained in this report relating to exploration results relates to information compiled or reviewed by Thomas Abraham-James, a full-time employee of Longland Resources Ltd. Mr. Abraham-James has a B.Sc. Hons (Geol) and is a Chartered Professional (CPGeo) and Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Abraham-James has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Abraham-James consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.

Annex 1

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Length MIDD001 565,714 7,571,884 298m -80 215 217.0m MIDD002 565,840 7,571,990 312m -80 355 313.5m MIDD003 565,734 7,571,883 298m -80 215 180.0m MIDD004 565,715 7,571,897 299m -80 290 36.0m MIDD005 565,797 7,571,960 311m -70 285 381.0m MIDD006 565,728 7,571,889 298m -75 290 153.0m MIDD007 566,497 7,573,151 386m -70 290 278.0m MIDD008 566,880 7,573,889 567m -80 290 312.0m MIDD009 565,910 7,571,891 318m -90 000 N/A SODD001 567,481 7,601,155 1,319m -80 355 287.0m SODD002 567,518 7,600,827 1,240m -85 095 356.0m SODD003 567,496 7,600,712 1,203m -70 290 117.0m CADD001 593,237 7,585,297 795m -70 290 N/A All coordinates are displayed in WGS84 UTM Zone 25N

Annex 2

JORC Code, 2012 Edition Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Cri- JORC Code Explanation Commentary te- ria Sam- Nature and quality of sampling * Sampling of MIDD008, pli- (e.g., cut channels, random SODD002 & SODD003 was ng chips, or specific specialised conducted using standard tec- industry standard measurement industry practices with hni- tools appropriate to the diamond drilling. Magnetic que- minerals under investigation, readings were taken using a s such as down hole gamma sondes, Reflex EZ-Trac downhole or handheld XRF instruments, survey tool. etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Include reference to measures * Drill-holes MIDD008, taken to ensure sample SODD002 & SODD003 were angled representivity and the to optimally intersect the appropriate calibration of any interpreted contact with an measurement tools or systems IP conductor or adjacent to used. lithologies of interest. Aspects of the determination of * Mineralisation in mineralisation that are drill-holes MIDD008, SODD002 Material to the Public Report. & SODD003 has not been In cases where 'industry quantitively determined and standard' work has been done is awaiting assay. The this would be relatively simple determination in this report (e.g., 'reverse circulation is qualitative, based on drilling was used to obtain 1 m visual observation made by samples from which 3 kg was the Competent Person who is a pulverised to produce a 30 g geologist on site. charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g., submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Dri- Drill type (e.g., core, reverse * Wireline diamond drilling lli- circulation, open-hole hammer, using a 56.5mm diameter drill ng rotary air blast, auger, bit and standard tube. The tec- Bangka, sonic, etc) and details core has not been orientated hni- (e.g., core diameter, triple or but has been surveyed using a que- standard tube, depth of diamond Reflex EZ-Trac multi-shot s tails, face-sampling bit or tool. The drill rig is a CDI other type, whether core is 500 heli-portable fly rig oriented and if so, by what operated by Cartwright method, etc.). Drilling Inc. Dri- Method of recording and * All drill core has been ll assessing core and chip sample geotechnically logged with sam- recoveries and results core recovery measured per ple assessed. drill core run (3m). re- co- ve- ry Measures taken to maximise * The drill crew was notified sample recovery and ensure of the target depth and representative nature of the likelihood of intersecting samples. sulphides, accordingly they eased pressure on the drill bit from that depth onward to minimise the chance of core destruction. All drill core was then placed in trays with lids to ensure that no core was lost during transportation from the drill site to core logging facility. The drill core was then reconstructed into continuous runs on an angle iron cradle by the geologist. Depths were checked against depths indicated on the core blocks. Whether a relationship exists * Not applicable as no assays between sample recovery and have been conducted to date. grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Log- Whether core and chip samples * All drill core has been gin- have been geologically and geologically and g geotechnically logged to a geotechnically logged by a level of detail to support qualified geologist to a appropriate Mineral Resource level of detail that supports estimation, mining studies and appropriate Mineral Resource metallurgical studies. estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative * The logging is qualitative. or quantitative in nature. Core All drill core was (or costean, channel, etc.) photographed. photography. The total length and percentage * Drill-holes MIDD008, of the relevant intersections SODD002 & SODD003 have been logged. logged in full. Sub- If core, whether cut or sawn * No sampling has been -sa- and whether quarter, half or undertaken. mp- all core taken. lin- g tec- hni- que- s and sam- ple pre- pa- ra- ti- on If non-core, whether riffled, * Not applicable as the tube sampled, rotary split, etc drill-hole is core. and whether sampled wet or dry. For all sample types, the * Not applicable as no nature, quality and sampling has been undertaken. appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Quality control procedures * Not applicable as no adopted for all sub-sampling sampling has been undertaken. stages to maximise representivity of samples. Measures taken to ensure that * Not applicable as no the sampling is representative sampling has been undertaken. of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are * Not applicable as no appropriate to the grain size sampling has been undertaken. of the material being sampled. Qua- The nature, quality and * Not applicable as no li- appropriateness of the assaying assaying has occurred. ty and laboratory procedures used of and whether the technique is ass- considered partial or total. ay da- ta and la- bo- ra- to- ry tes- ts For geophysical tools, * Downhole magnetic readings spectrometers, handheld XRF were taken using a Reflex instruments, etc., the EZ-Trac. Readings were taken parameters used in determining every 3m at completion of the analysis including drilling, with the survey instrument make and model, beginning at bottom of hole reading times, calibrations and working up. The tool factors applied and their protruded beyond the drill derivation, etc. string by 3m to ensure no interference from the rods. The magnetic roll is 0 to 360 with an accuracy of ±0.35 . The magnetic range is 0 to 100,000 nT with an accuracy of ±50 nT. Nature of quality control * Not applicable as no procedures adopted (e.g., sampling or assaying has standards, blanks, duplicates, occurred. external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e., lack of bias) and precision have been established. Ve- The verification of significant * Consultants utilised by the ri- intersections by either Company have verified the fi- independent or alternative findings of the on-site ca- company personnel. geologists. ti- on of sam- pli- ng and ass- ay- ing The use of twinned holes. * Not applicable as no twinned holes have been drilled. Documentation of primary data, * All logging data was data entry procedures, data entered into a computer on verification, data storage site, with daily backups (physical and electronic) taken and stored on hard protocols. drives and the cloud. Discuss any adjustment to assay * Not applicable as no data. assaying has occurred. Lo- Accuracy and quality of surveys * Drill-holes MIDD008, ca- used to locate drill holes SODD002 & SODD003 were ti- (collar and down-hole surveys), located using a handheld on trenches, mine workings and Garmin GPS with an accuracy of other locations used in Mineral of ±4m. da- Resource estimation. ta poi- nts Specification of the grid * UTM WGS84 Zone 25N. system used. Quality and adequacy of * Topographic information was topographic control. sourced from the Greenland Mapping Project (GIMP) digital elevation model (30m accuracy). Da- Data spacing for reporting of * Not applicable as the ta Exploration Results. drill-holes are targeting spa- specific geological and IP cin- targets. g and dis- tri- bu- ti- on Whether the data spacing, and * Not applicable as the distribution is sufficient to drill-holes are targeting establish the degree of specific geological and IP geological and grade continuity targets. appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has * Not applicable as no been applied. sampling has occurred. Ori- Whether the orientation of * The strike and dip of ent- sampling achieves unbiased drill-holes MIDD008, SODD002 ati- sampling of possible structures & SODD003 were designed to on and the extent to which this is intersect an IP of known, considering the deposit target/lithological unit at da- type. an adjacent angle, not along ta strike. Therefore, the in sampling conducted by the re- drill-hole is considered la- unbiased. ti- on to geo- lo- gi- cal str- uc- tur- e If the relationship between the * There are no known biases drilling orientation and the caused by the orientation of orientation of key mineralised drill-holes MIDD008, SODD002 structures is considered to & SODD003. have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sam- The measures taken to ensure * The drill core is stored ple sample security. onboard the Company's charter se- vessel which is considered cu- highly secure. ri- ty Au- The results of any audits or * No audits or reviews have dit- reviews of sampling techniques been carried out at this s and data. time. or re- vie- ws

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Cr- JORC Code Commentary it- explanation er- ia Mi- Type, reference * The Ryberg Project is wholly within Mineral ne- name/number, Exploration Licences 2017/06 and 2019/38, ra- location and located on the east coast of Greenland. They l ownership are held 100% by Longland Resources Ltd, a te- including wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd. ne- agreements or me- material issues nt with third an- parties such as d joint ventures, la- partnerships, nd overriding te- royalties, nu- native title re interests, st- historical at- sites, us wilderness or national park and environmental settings. The security of * The tenure is secure and in good standing the tenure held at the time of writing. There are no known at the time of impediments. reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Ex- Acknowledgment * Previous work mentioned (2017 VTEM survey) pl- and appraisal of was planned and managed by Longland Resources or- exploration by Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd. at- other parties. * Historic rock-chip sampling was conducted io- by Platina Resources Ltd and University of n Leicester. do- ne by ot- he- r pa- rt- ie- s Ge- Deposit type, * Deposit types: Magmatic & VMS. * Geological ol- geological setting: The project area is located within og- setting and the North Atlantic Igneous Province (NAIP), a y style of Tertiary volcanic centre that covered an area mineralisation. of approximately 1.3 million km2 in continental flood basalts (6.6 million km3 in volume), making it one of the largest volcanic events in history. Volcanism is associated with the opening of the North Atlantic, and presence of a mantle plume (what is now the Icelandic hotspot). The project area represents an erosional interface where the flood basalts have been removed, revealing the basement geology beneath. The project area is adjacent to a triple junction (failed rift) and consists of Archaean orthogneiss, Tertiary gabbro/flood basalt, and Cretaceous-Tertiary sediments (rift valley basin). Approximately 70% of the geology within the sedimentary basin has been intruded by Tertiary sills that are feeders to the overlying plateau basalts. There are also feeder dykes and layered mafic intrusions - it is likely that there is also a large ultramafic body present at depth, evidence for this is in the form of ultramafic xenoliths brought to surface by magma conduits. * Style of mineralisation: magmatic copper and nickel sulphides with appreciable cobalt, palladium and gold. Dr- A summary of all * Refer to Annex 1. il- information l material to the ho- understanding of le the exploration In- results fo- including a rm- tabulation of at- the following io- information for n all Material drill holes: - easting and northing of the drill hole collar - elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar - dip and azimuth of the hole - down hole length and interception depth - hole length. If the exclusion * This is not the case. of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Da- In reporting * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying ta Exploration has occurred. ag- Results, gr- weighting eg- averaging at- techniques, io- maximum and/or n minimum grade me- truncations th- (e.g., cutting od- of high grades) s and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying used for any has occurred. reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Re- - These * The geometry of the mineralisation with la- relationships respect to the drill-hole angle is not known. ti- are particularly All reported lengths are in reference to on- important in the down-hole length, true width not known. sh- reporting of ip Exploration be- Results. - If tw- the geometry of ee- the n mineralisation mi- with respect to ne- the drill hole ra- angle is known, li- its nature sa- should be ti- reported. - If on it is not known wi- and only the dt- down hole hs lengths are an- reported, there d should be a in- clear statement te- to this effect rc- (e.g., 'down ep- hole length, t true width not le- known'). ng- th- s Di- Appropriate maps * Refer to Figures 1,4, 5, 6, 7 and 10. ag- and sections ra- (with scales) ms and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Ba- Where * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying la- comprehensive has occurred. nc- reporting of all ed Exploration re- Results is not po- practicable, rt- representative in- reporting of g both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Ot- Other * Previous exploration results are detailed he- exploration in: Conico Ltd press release on the 11th of r data, if December 2020, entitled 'EM Survey Reveals su- meaningful and Highly Prospective Chonolith at Ryberg'. bs- material, should Conico Ltd press release on the 29th of July ta- be reported 2020, entitled 'Conico to acquire East nt- including (but Greenland projects via acquisition of iv- not limited to): Longland Resources'. Holwell et al, e geological Mineralium Deposita, 2012, 47:3-21. ex- observations; pl- geophysical or- survey results; at- geochemical io- survey results; n bulk samples - da- size and method ta of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Fu- The nature and * Diamond drilling testing for lateral rt- scale of planned extensions of mineralisation, and large-scale he- further work step-out drilling. r (e.g., tests for wo- lateral rk extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling). Diagrams clearly * Refer to Figures 1, 5 & 10. highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

