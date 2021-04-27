Jacobs Holding AG: Jacobs Holding startet beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für Platzierung von 550'000 Aktien von Barry Callebaut

27.04.2021 / 17:52

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, CIRCULATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Jacobs Holding startet beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für Platzierung von 550'000 Aktien von Barry Callebaut

Jacobs Holding schafft Voraussetzungen für Ergreifen weiterer Investitionsmöglichkeiten und bleibt als Hauptaktionärin von Barry Callebaut beim Unternehmen langfristig engagiert

Zürich, 27. April 2021 - Die Jacobs Holding AG (Jacobs Holding) startet ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für 550'000 Aktien (10,0% des Aktienkapitals) von Barry Callebaut. Mit einer verbleibenden Beteiligung von 30,1% bleibt die Jacobs Holding als Hauptaktionärin und einer unveränderten Vertretung im Verwaltungsrat bei Barry Callebaut langfristig engagiert.

Nachdem die Jacobs Holding bedeutende Investitionen in ihre strategischen Beteiligungen neben Barry Callebaut, die globale Plattform für zahnmedizinische Dienstleistungen mit der paneuropäischen Colosseum Dental Group und der North American Dental Group sowie die Cognita-Gruppe mit 84 Privatschulen weltweit, investiert hat, setzt sie ihre Strategie der Portfoliodiversifikation fort, um weitere Investitionsmöglichkeiten nutzen zu können. In diesem Zusammenhang startet die Jacobs Holding die Platzierung von 550'000 Aktien von Barry Callebaut in einem beschleunigten Bookbuilding-Verfahren an professionelle Investoren in der Schweiz und an qualifizierte Investoren ausserhalb der Schweiz. Diese Transaktion (das "Angebot") unterliegt nicht den Registrierungsanforderungen des US Securities Act. Das Angebot umfasst 10,0% des Aktienkapitals von Barry Callebaut und beginnt mit sofortiger Wirkung. Das Ergebnis des Angebots wird nach Abschluss des Bookbuilding-Prozesses bekannt gegeben.

Jacobs Holding bleibt als Hauptaktionärin von Barry Callebaut langfristig engagiert

Nach Abschluss des Angebots wird die Jacobs Holding weiterhin 1'649'976 Aktien oder 30,1% des Aktienkapitals von Barry Callebaut halten. Sie bleibt als Hauptaktionärin von Barry Callebaut weiterhin in vollem Umfang an der Entwicklung des Unternehmens beteiligt, was auch eine unveränderte Vertretung im Verwaltungsrat einschliesst. Für die verbleibende Beteiligung an Barry Callebaut hat die Jacobs Holding einer Sperrfrist von einem Jahr nach Abschluss des Angebots zugestimmt.

Erträge der Jacobs Holding fliessen in die Jacobs Foundation

Die Jacobs Holding ist eine vom Unternehmer Klaus J. Jacobs gegründete, weltweit tätige Investmentgesellschaft, in der er 1994 seine unternehmerischen Aktivitäten bündelte. Die Jacobs Holding investiert mit einem langfristigen Horizont in Unternehmen, die in nicht-zyklischen Geschäftsfeldern tätig sind, eine führende Marktposition haben oder anstreben und über weiteres Wachstums- und Wertschöpfungspotenzial verfügen. Alleinige wirtschaftliche Nutzniesserin der Jacobs Holding ist die Jacobs Foundation, eine der weltweit führenden gemeinnützigen Stiftungen zur Förderung von Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten für Kinder und Jugendliche. Seit der Gründung der Stiftung im Jahr 1989 hat diese kumuliert mehr als CHF 650 Millionen ausgeschüttet; in den letzten Jahren waren es rund CHF 45 Millionen pro Jahr.

Die Credit Suisse und Goldman Sachs International fungieren bei diesem Angebot als Joint Bookrunners.

Medienkontakt Jacobs Holding: Andreas Hildenbrand, Lemongrass Communications +41 44 202 52 38, andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

The offering of the shares in Switzerland is exempt from the requirement to prepare and publish a prospectus under the Swiss Financial Services Act (FinSA) because such offering is made to professional clients within the meaning of the FinSA only (article 36 para.1 lit. a FINSA). This press release does not constitute a prospectus as such term is understood pursuant to the FinSA or under any applicable laws or regulations.

This announcement may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Jacobs Holding assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful. Barry Callebaut AG shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, taken up, exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.

The Barry Callebaut shares have not been approved or disapproved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, any state's securities commission in the United States or any US regulatory authority, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering of Barry Callebaut AG shares or the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

The offer referred to herein, when made in member states of the European Economic Area (EEA), is only addressed to and directed to "qualified investors" within the meaning of article 2(e) the Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investors"). For these purposes, the expression Prospectus Regulation means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, and includes any relevant delegated regulations.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to the public will be published in the United Kingdom.

This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at Qualified Investors within the meaning of UK version of the Prospectus Regulation which is part of English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 who are (i) persons outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

