DGAP-News: Medienmitteilung: Fitch revidiert Leonteqs Ausblick auf Positiv (deutsch)

MEDIENMITTEILUNG | FITCH REVIDIERT LEONTEQS AUSBLICK AUF POSITIV

Zürich, 2. November 2021 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) gab heute bekannt, dass Fitch ihren Ausblick von «Stabil» auf «Positiv» revidiert und Leonteqs Investment Grade Rating mit «BBB-» bestätigt hat.

Die Ratingagentur Fitch Ratings Ltd. hat den Ausblick von «Stabil» auf «Positiv» revidiert und das langfristige Emittentenausfallrating (IDR) von «BBB-» für Leonteq AG, Leonteq Securities AG und Leonteq Securities AG (Guernsey Branch) bestätigt.

Die Revision des Ausblicks widerspiegelt in erster Linie die Ansicht von Fitch, dass Leonteq nach den pandemiebedingten Beeinträchtigungen nun besser in der Lage ist, ihre Strategie umzusetzen. Diese zielt darauf ab, die Skalierbarkeit weiter zu erhöhen, ihre Geschäftsdiversifizierung weiter voranzutreiben, ihre «Balance Sheet light»-Erträge (einschliesslich mehr Absicherungsgeschäfte über die kapitaleffiziente Smart Hedging Issuance Plattform, SHIP) zu erhöhen und die Kapitalisierung der Gruppe weiter zu stärken.

Laut Fitch reflektiert die Bestätigung der langfristigen IDRs von Leonteq ihre angemessene Kapitalisierung (einschliesslich der wachsenden Kapitalbasis), ihre fundierten Risikomanagementsysteme, ihr solides Liquiditätsmanagement, ihr moderates und gut geführtes Kreditrisikoexposure, ihre relativ robuste Ertragsbasis sowie die sophistizierte und skalierbare Emissionsplattform für strukturierte Produkte.

Fitch stellt ausserdem fest, dass die IDRs auch Leonteqs relativ konzentriertes Geschäft und die moderate, wenn auch wachsende Grösse der Gruppe (vor allem in Bezug auf Transaktionsvolumen und Erträge) widerspiegeln. Gemäss Fitch adressiert das Management diese Einschränkungen durch die Erhöhung der Diversifizierung der Emissionspartner und der Transaktionsvolumen, der Verbesserung der Bilanzeffizienz durch den weiteren Ausbau von SHIP und anderen kapitaleffizienten Einnahmequellen, sowie der Aufrechterhaltung der Kapitalbasis von Leonteq über CHF 800 Millionen. Fitch sieht diese Ziele kurz- bis mittelfristig als erreichbar an, was sich in dem positiven Ausblick für das langfristige IDR von Leonteq widerspiegelt.

Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter: www.fitchratings.com.

KONTAKT Media Relations +41 58 800 1844 media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations +41 58 800 1855 investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com

DISCLAIMER This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law.

This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target" "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

