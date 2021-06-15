DGAP-News: Medienmitteilung: Leonteq erwartet Rekordgewinn für das erste Halbjahr 2021 (deutsch)

Medienmitteilung: Leonteq erwartet Rekordgewinn für das erste Halbjahr 2021

MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ ERWARTET REKORDGEWINN FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021

Zürich, 15. Juni 2021 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) erwartet für das erste Halbjahr 2021 einen Rekordgewinn und eine Kapitalbasis im Bereich von CHF 800 Millionen per Ende Juni 2021.

Nach einem starken Jahresauftakt verzeichnete Leonteq anhaltend hohe Kundenaktivität in ihrem zunehmend diversifizierten Geschäft und erzielte im bisherigen Jahresverlauf starke Kommissionserträge. Darüber hinaus konzentrierte sich Leonteq weiterhin auf diszipliniertes Risikomanagement und verzeichnete im gleichen Zeitraum in einem günstigen Marktumfeld ein signifikant positives Handelsergebnis.

Infolgedessen erwartet Leonteq für das erste Halbjahr 2021 einen Rekordgewinn[1] und eine Kapitalbasis[2] im Bereich[3] von CHF 800 Millionen per Ende Juni 2021 (bisherige Prognose: Ende Dezember 2021).

Leonteq wird ihre Halbjahresergebnisse 2021 am 22. Juli 2021 veröffentlichen.

[1] Zur Orientierung: Der bisher höchste Gewinn wurde im zweiten Halbjahr 2018 erzielt (Gewinn vor Steuern von CHF 52.9 Millionen). [2] Die Kapitalbasis belief sich per Ende Dezember 2020 auf CHF 723 Millionen und ist definiert als Summe des Eigenkapitals und der aufgeschobenen Erträge. [3] Bereich ist definiert als eine Bandbreite von +/- 3% des angestrebten Zieles.

KONTAKT Media Relations +41 58 800 1844 media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations +41 58 800 1855 investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 12 Ländern präsent, welche über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com

DISCLAIMER This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law.

This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target" "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

