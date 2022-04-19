DGAP-News: Orascom Development Holding AG: Publikation der Einberufung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2022 (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG: Publikation der Einberufung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2022

19.04.2022

Altdorf, 19. April 2022 - Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) hat heute die Einberufung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2022 veröffentlicht. Im Sinne einer Vorsichtsmassnahme wird aufgrund der pandemiebedingten Situation die ordentliche Generalversammlung ohne physische Teilnahme der Aktionäre abgehalten. Alle Aktionäre können dem unabhängigen Stimmrechtsvertreter eine schriftliche oder elektronische Vollmacht mit Instruktionen zur Stimmabgabe erteilen.

Wie bereits am 8. April 2022 bekanntgegeben, beantragt der Verwaltungsrat die Wahl von Frau Maria Rioumine als neues Mitglied und Herr Naguib S. Sawiris als neuen Präsidenten des Verwaltungsrates. Zusätzlich beantragt der Verwaltungsrat die Erneuerung und Erhöhung des genehmigten Kapitals der Gesellschaft. Frau Barbara Merz Wipfli, Rechtsanwältin und Notarin, wird zur Wahl als neue unabhängige Stimmrechtsvertreterin vorgeschlagen. Sie tritt die Nachfolge von Dr. Hansheiri Inderkum an, welcher sich nicht mehr zur Wiederwahl stellen wird und dessen Amtszeit somit mit Abschluss der ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2022 endet.

Die Einberufung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung wird allen im Aktienregister verzeichneten Aktionären per Post zugestellt und ist auf der Website der Gesellschaft unter dem folgenden Link verfügbar: Einberufung zur GV 2022

Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von Orascom Development Holding (ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. ODH hat kürzlich O West lanciert, die neueste Erweiterung ihres Portfolios und ihr erstes Projekt in Kairo, Ägypten, in der Stadt des 6. Oktober.

Kontakt für Investoren: Sara El Gawahergy Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management Tel: +202 246 18961 Tel: +41 418 74 17 11 Mob: +41 79 156 78 49 Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Medien: Philippe Blangey Partner Dynamics Group AG Tel: +41 432 68 32 35 Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Schweiz
E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com

ISIN: CH0038285679

19.04.2022

