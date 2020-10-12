DGAP-News: Pressemitteilung: Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Mailand (deutsch)

Pressemitteilung: Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Mailand

Zürich, 12. Oktober 2020

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) erweitert ihre Präsenz in Europa mit der Eröffnung eines Büros in Mailand, um den italienischen Markt noch besser zu bedienen.

Die Büroeröffnung in Mailand ist Teil der geplanten Expansion von Leonteq, um ihre globale Präsenz zu erweitern. Nachdem sich Leonteqs Aktivitäten in Italien laufend verstärken, ist dies ein natürlicher nächster Schritt, um das Geschäftswachstum zu unterstützen und die Kundenbedürfnisse noch besser zu erfüllen. Im Laufe der letzten Jahre hat sich Italien zu einem vielversprechenden Markt für strukturierte Produkte entwickelt mit über 1'000 Leonteq-Zertifikate kotiert an der EuroTLX und der SeDeX. Leonteq bietet seit 2016 Zertifikate an der EuroTLX-Börse an und hat vor einem Jahr, im Oktober 2019, ihr erstes Produkt an der SeDeX emittiert. Die anhaltende Nachfrage nach strukturierten Produkten in Italien führte auch dazu, dass Anfang dieses Jahres erstmals Produkte von EFG International über die Technologieplattform von Leonteq an der EuroTLX emittiert wurden.

Die lokale Geschäftstätigkeit von Leonteq in Mailand, welche Anfang Oktober 2020 aufgenommen wurde, wird von Marco Occhetti, Managing Director und Leiter Südeuropa bei Leonteq, geleitet. Marco Occhetti kam 2015 zu Leonteq und hat in den letzten Jahren das Angebot für den italienischen Markt aufgebaut. Bevor er zu Leonteq stiess, leitete Marco Occhetti sechs Jahre lang das Private Banking Investment-Solutions-Geschäft der Commerzbank im Tessin und in Südeuropa und war von 2007 bis 2009 Vice President Equity Derivatives bei der Deutschen Bank, wo er institutionelle Kunden betreute. Davor war er bei Morgan Stanley im Bereich Institutional Equity Derivates sowie bei der Commerzbank tätig.

Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq: «Wir freuen uns sehr, unser Büro in Italien zu eröffnen. Diese Expansion unterstreicht unser Engagement auf dem italienischen Markt sowie die Bedeutung dieser Region für Leonteq.»

«Es freut uns, endlich eine physische Präsenz in Italien zu haben und enger mit unseren Kunden und Partnern zusammenzuarbeiten, um unser Angebot an strukturierten Produkten und Dienstleistungen zu erweitern», fügte Marco Occhetti hinzu.

KONTAKT Media Relations +41 58 800 1844 media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations +41 58 800 1855 investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ Leonteq AG ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche mit einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 11 Ländern präsent, welche über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com

