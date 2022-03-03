DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. VERÖFFENTLICHT AGENDA DER ORDENTLICHEN HAUPTVERSAMMLUNG 2022. (deutsch)

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. VERÖFFENTLICHT AGENDA DER ORDENTLICHEN HAUPTVERSAMMLUNG 2022.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES AGENDA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2022

Sevenum, 3 March 2022. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ("SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE" or the "Company") has today published the agenda for the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "AGM") to be held virtually on 14 April 2022. The convocation announcement and the agenda, the accompanying explanatory notes and other information/documentation are available on the corporate website of the Company ( http://shop-apotheke-europe.com) under Investor Relations / General Meeting / Annual General Meeting 2022 and via the link

http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/hauptversammlung/

The AGM will take place on 14 April 2022 starting at 10:00 CEST, and will take place fully virtually this year on the basis of the Dutch Temporary Law Covid-19 Justice and Safety (the "Emergency Law"). The Company believes that a virtual meeting is the most prudent decision in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and considering the current guidelines of the Dutch government regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. This means that no visitors or shareholders can attend the meeting in person. The Company's shareholders, who are entitled to participate and exercise voting rights, can take part in the annual general meeting via the webcast on 14 April 2022 and can vote virtually during the meeting, in each case via an online platform provided by the Company's service provider for annual general meetings (such online platform, the "Virtual AGM Platform"). Furthermore, shareholders can ask questions either during the meeting and/or prior to the date of the meeting. The terms and conditions regarding virtual general meetings are available on the virtual AGM platform and apply to all shareholders who wish to attend, participate and vote at the meeting via the Virtual AGM Platform. Please refer to Section 3 (General Information) of the convocation announcements for further details regarding how to submit questions, attend, participate and vote at the AGM via the Virtual AGM Platform.

Should the Emergency Law no longer apply on 14 April 2022, the Company will not be able to hold the annual general meeting fully virtually and, therefore, the annual general meeting will then take place on the same date and at the same time both virtually via the virtual AGM Platform and with limited access in person at Erik de Rodeweg 11-13, 5975 WD Sevenum (such meeting, the "Hybrid Meeting"). In the event that the annual general meeting must be held in the form of the Hybrid Meeting, the Company urges all its shareholders to carefully consider whether they wish to attend the annual general meeting in person at the venue in Sevenum in view of possible health risks relating to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Company gives top priority to the health of its employees, shareholders and other stakeholders and, therefore, the Company strongly encourages its shareholders to take part in the annual general meeting via the webcast on 14 April 2022 and vote virtually during the meeting, in each case via the Virtual AGM Platform, and not to attend the Hybrid Meeting in person. This way, the Hybrid Meeting can take place with only a limited number of core attendees and health risks for those attendees can be limited as much as possible. If the annual general meeting this year will need to be held in the form of the Hybrid Meeting, the Company will announce that on the Company's corporate website before 14 April 2022.

For further information please contact us at:

General AGM related matters: Rens Jan Kramer Telephone: +31 6 46 18 67 23 Email: rensjan.kramer@shop-apotheke.com

Trade and public media: Sven Schirmer Mobile: +49 152 28 50 63 61 Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com

Financial media: Thomas Schnorrenberg Mobile: +49 151 46 53 13 17 Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com

