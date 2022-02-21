DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland verlängert CEO-Vertrag mit Markus Haas (deutsch)

Telefónica Deutschland verlängert CEO-Vertrag mit Markus Haas

Der Aufsichtsrat der Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG hat in seiner heutigen Sitzung die erneute Bestellung von Markus Haas als Vorstandsvorsitzenden für eine weitere dreijährige Amtszeit bis zum 31. Dezember 2025 beschlossen. Sein bisheriger Vertrag gilt bis zum 31. Dezember 2022. Markus Haas ist seit Januar 2017 CEO der Telefónica Deutschland und führt das siebenköpfige Vorstandsgremium an. Zuvor führte der Volljurist, der seit 1998 in unterschiedlichen Managementpositionen für das Unternehmen tätig ist, als Chief Operating Officer (COO) das operative Kerngeschäft des Telekommunikationsanbieters.

In der Amtszeit von Markus Haas hat Telefónica Deutschland ihre ambitionierten Pläne umfassend und wertschöpfend umgesetzt. Nach dem erfolgreichen Abschluss der Integration der E-Plus Gruppe und der damit verbunden Realisierung von umfassenden Synergien schlug das Unternehmen unter seiner Führung einen dynamischen Wachstumskurs ein. In den vergangenen zwei Jahren hat das Unternehmen auf Basis seines "Investment for Growth"-Programms nachhaltiges operatives und finanzielles Momentum entwickelt, Marktanteile hinzugewonnen und in der Netzperformance dank massiver Ausbauanstrengungen Augenhöhe mit dem Wettbewerb erreicht. Starke Kundengewinne, hohe Zufriedenheitsraten gleichermaßen bei Kund:innen und in der Belegschaft sowie zahlreiche Auszeichnungen dokumentieren das eindrucksvoll.

Unter der Führung von CEO Markus Haas wird Telefónica Deutschland ihre erfolgreiche und nachhaltige Strategie fortsetzen, um profitables Wachstum und eine weiterhin attraktive Aktionärsvergütung zu erzielen.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG Investor Relations Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50

80992 München

Christian Kern, Director Investor Relations; (m) +49 179 9000 208

Marion Polzer, CIRO, Head of Investor Relations; (m) +49 176 7290 1221

Eugen Albrecht, CIRO, Senior Investor Relations Officer; (m) +49 176 3147 5260

(t) +49 89 2442 1010

ir-deutschland@telefonica.com

www.telefonica.de/investor-relations

