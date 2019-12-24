DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)

ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^ DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A. ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

24.12.2019 / 10:55

ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation') NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: ADO Properties S.A.

LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: The Goldman City and Sachs Group, Inc. country of registered office (if applicable): Corporation Trust Centre, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Goldman Sachs International 5. Date on which the 1- threshold was 8- crossed or /- reachedvi: 1- 2- /- 2- 0- 1- 9 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of % of To- Total voting voting tal number of rights rights of voting atta- through both rights of ched financi- in % issuervii to al (7.A shares instru- + (total ments 7.B) of (total 7.A) of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting situation 4.67% 1.91% 6.58- 44,194,607 on the date on which % threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 6.06% 0.20% 6.26- notification (if % applicable) 7. Noti- fied de- tails of the resul- ting situa- tion on the date on which the thres- hold was cros- sed or rea- ched- viii:

A: Vo- ting right- s atta- ched to sha- res

Class- Number % of

/type of vo-

of voting ting

sha- right- righ-

res six ts

ISIN code (if possi- ble)

Di- Indi- Direct Indi-

rect rect (Art 8 rect

(Art (Art of the (Art

8 of 9 of Transpa- 9 of

the the rency the

Trans- Tran- Law) Tran-

paren- spa- spa-

cy ren- ren-

Law) cy cy

Law) Law)

LU125- 2,- 4-

01544- 06- .-

13 4,- 6-

43- 7-

8 %

SUBTO- 2,064,- 4.67-

TAL A 438 %

(Dire- ct & Indir- ect)

B 1: Finan- cial In- stru- ments accor- ding to Art. 12(1)- (a) of the Trans- paren- cy Law

Type Expi- E- Number %

of rati- x- of o-

finan- on e- voting f

cial da- r- rights v-

in- tex c- that o-

stru- i- may be t-

ment s- acqui- i-

e- red if n-

/ the g

C- instru- r-

o- ment is i-

n- exerci- g-

v- sed/ h-

e- conver- t-

r- ted. s

s- i- o- n P- e- r- i- o- d- x- i

Secu- Open 804,826 1-

ri- .-

ties 8-

Len- 2-

ding %

S- 804,826 1-

U- .-

B- 8-

T- 2-

O- %

T- A- L B- .- 1

B 2: Finan- cial In- stru- ments with simi- lar econo- mic ef- fect accor- ding to Art. 12(1)- (b) of the Trans- paren- cy Law

Type E- E- P- Number %

of x- x- h- of o-

finan- p- e- y- voting f

cial i- r- s- rights v-

in- r- c- i- o-

stru- a- i- c- t-

ment t- s- a- i-

i- e- l n-

o- / o- g

n C- r r-

d- o- c- i-

a- n- a- g-

t- v- s- h-

e- e- h t-

x r- s- s

s- e- i- t- o- t- n l- P- e- e- m- r- e- i- n- o- t- d- x- x- i- i i

CFD 1- C- 19,626 0-

3- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 4-

2- %

/- 2- 0- 2- 9

CFD 0- C- 5,768 0-

3- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 1-

1- %

/- 2- 0- 2- 2

CFD 2- C- 3,928 0-

4- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 1-

9- %

/- 2- 0- 2- 9

CFD 0- C- 3,022 0-

6- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 1-

7- %

/- 2- 0- 2- 2

CFD 2- C- 1,909 0-

7- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

2- 4-

/- %

2- 0- 2- 3

Swap 2- C- 1,775 0-

7- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

2- 4-

/- %

2- 0- 2- 3

CFD 2- C- 1,162 0-

7- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

2- 3-

/- %

2- 0- 2- 3

CFD 2- C- 724 0-

0- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 0-

2- 2-

/- %

2- 0- 2- 9

Swap 3- C- 700 0-

0- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

9- 2-

/- %

2- 0- 2- 0

CFD 1- C- 337 0-

0- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 0-

2- 1-

/- %

2- 0- 2- 5

CFD 2- C- 300 0-

0- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 0-

2- 1-

/- %

2- 0- 2- 9

Swap 1- C- 281 0-

6- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

4- 1-

/- %

2- 0- 2- 0

CFD 2- C- 203 0-

8- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

3- 0-

/- 5-

2- %

0- 2- 9

CFD 2- C- 102 0-

8- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 0-

1- 0-

/- 2-

2- %

0- 2- 9

S- 39,837 0-

U- .-

B- 0-

T- 9-

O- %

T- A- L B- .- 2

8. Infor- mati- on in rela- tion to the per- son sub- ject to the noti- fica- tion obli- ga- tion: (plea- se tick the appli- cable box) Per- son sub- ject to the noti- fica- tion obli- gati- on is not con- trol- led by any natu- ral per- son or legal enti- ty and does not con- trol any other under- takin- g(s) hol- ding di- rect- ly or indi- rect- ly an inte- rest in the (unde- rlyin- g) issu- er.- xiii X Full chain of con- trol- led under- ta- kings throu- gh which the vo- ting right- s an- d/or the finan- cial in- stru- ments are effec- tive- ly held star- ting with the ulti- mate con- trol- ling natu- ral per- son or legal enti- tyxiv (plea- se provi- de a sepa- rate orga- nisa- tio- nal chart in case of a com- plex struc- ture)- :

N Na- % of % of T- D-

mexv voting voting o- i-

rights rights t- r-

held by through a- e-

ultima- financi- l c-

te al o- t-

control- instru- f l-

ling ments b- y

person held by o- c-

or ultimate t- o-

entity control- h n-

or held ling t-

direct- person r-

ly by or o-

any entity l-

subsi- or held l-

diary directly e-

if it by any d

equals subsidia- b-

or is ry if it y

higher equals (-

than or is u-

the higher s-

notifia- than the e

ble notifia- n-

thres- ble u-

hold thres- m-

hold b-

e-

r-

(-

s-

)

f-

r-

o-

m

1-

s-

t

c-

o-

l-

u-

m-

n-

)

1 The Gold- man Sach- s Grou- p, Inc.

2 Gold- 1

man Sach- s (UK) L.L.- C.

3 Gold- 2

man Sach- s Grou- p UK Limi- ted

4 Gold- 5- 3

man .-

Sach- 6-

s 6-

In- %

ter- na- tio- nal

1 The Gold- man Sach- s Grou- p, Inc.

2 GSAM 1

Hol- ding- s LLC

3 Gold- 2

man Sach- s As- set Mana- ge- ment- , L.P.

1 The Gold- man Sach- s Grou- p, Inc.

2 Gold- 1

man Sach- s & Co. LLC

9. In case of proxy vo- ting: The proxy hol- der named will cease to hold % and num- ber of vo- ting right- s as of .

10. Addi- tio- nal infor- ma- tionx- vi: Plea- se note, total amoun- t of vo- ting right- s have been roun- ded to 2 deci- mal pla- ces there- fore there is a possi- bili- ty of a roun- ding er- ror.

Done at London On 20/12/2019

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A. 1B Heienhaff 1736 Senningerberg Luxemburg Internet: www.ado.properties

