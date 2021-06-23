DGAP-Stimmrechte: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)

Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated 11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Befesa S.A.

24 June 2021

1. Details of the Issuer: Befesa S.A. 46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 2. Reason for the notification: An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Corporation Financiera Alba, S.A., Castello, 77; 28008-Madrid (Spain) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): Alba Europe S.à r.l., 46A, Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg (RCS : B 195061) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 21 June 2021 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law): % of % of voting Total Total voting rights through of number of rights financial both voting attached instruments in % rights of to shares (total of (7.A issuer (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) + 7.A) 7.B) Resulting situation on 5.1% 0.00% 5.1% 39,999,998 the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of % of voting (if possible) voting rights rights Direct (Art 8 of the Indirect Direct (Art Indirect Transparency Law) (Art 9 of 8 of the (Art 9 of the Transparen- the Transparen- cy Law) Transparen- cy Law) cy Law) ISIN LU1704650164 2,041,430 5- .- 1- % SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 2,041,430 5.1% Type of Expi- Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may % of financial rati- Conversion be acquired if the instrument is voting instrument on Period exercised/converted rights date

Subtotal % B1 Type of Expira- Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of financial tion Conversion cash voting voting instrument date Period settlement rights rights

Subtotal B2 % N Name % of voting Total of rights both % of voting through financial rights held by Instruments held ultimate controlling by ultimate Directly person or entity or controlling person control- held led directly by or entity or held by (use any subsidiary directly by any number(s) if it equals or is subsidiary if it from 1st higher than equals or is column) the notifiable higher than the threshold notifiable threshold 1 Corporacion 5.1% -% 5.1% Financiera Alba, S.A.. 2 Alba Europe S.à r.l. 5.1% -% 5.1% 1 9. In case of proxy voting:

N/A

10. Additional information:

Alba Europe S.à r.l. acquired and is directly holding the shares to which voting rights are attached in Befesa S.A.. Alba Europe S.à r.l. is 100% owned by Corporacion Financiera Alba, S.A., a Spanish entity which shares are currently listed and admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Madrid Stock Exchange.

The significant shareholders of Corporation Financiera Alba, S.A. are as follow:

%Total voting rights % Direct (shares) % Indirect (shares) % Voting rights through financial instruments

BANCA MARCH, S.A. 15,022 15,022 MARCH DELGADO, JUAN 19,772 11,747 8,026 MARCH DELGADO, CARLOS 20,138 18,906 1,232 MARCH DE LA LASTRA, JUAN 7,084 5,838 1,091 0,155 MARCH JUAN, JUAN 4,454 3,096 1,255 4.454 MARCH JUAN, CATALINA 4,270 4,270 MARCH DELGADO, GLORIA 3,700 3,694 0,006

There is no shareholder agreement among these shareholders.

Juan, Carlos, Gloria and Leonor March Delgado, together control Banca March, S.A. and own 100% of its share capital. None of them exercises individual control over Banca March, S.A..

Company information

Company: Befesa S.A. 46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact: Rafael Pérez Email: irbefesa@befesa.com

Internet: www.befesa.com

