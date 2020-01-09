 
DGAP-Stimmrechte: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (deutsch)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

09.01.2020 / 15:33 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Straße, Hausnr.: Gildemeisterstraße 60
PLZ: 33689 Ort: Bielefeld Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900HXE4EQIHJY8518

2. Grund der Mitteilung

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte X Sonstiger Grund: Freiwillige Unternehmensmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung eines Tochterunternehmens aufgrund interner Umstrukturierungen.

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944

4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

01.01.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach (Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG 7.b.2.) neu 9,55 % 0,00 % 9,55 % 78817994 letzte 9,53 % 0,00 % 9,53 % / Mittei- lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in % direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) DE0005878003 0 7.526.196 0,00 % 9,55 % Summe 7.526.196 9,55 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech- Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in % % Summe %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm- Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechte ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in % % Summe %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %, %, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder höher höher höher Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott % % % International Advisors GP LLC Elliott % % % International Special GP, LLC Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott % % % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall Verwaltungs % % % GmbH Cornwall GmbH & Co. 4,95 % % % KG

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott % % % International Advisors GP LLC Elliott % % % International Special GP, LLC Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott % % % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall GmbH & Co. 4,95 % % % KG

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott % % % International Advisors GP LLC Elliott % % % International Special GP, LLC Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott % % % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall Verwaltungs % % % GmbH Cornwall 2 GmbH & % % % Co. KG

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott % % % International Advisors Inc. Elliott % % % International Special GP, LLC Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott % % % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall 2 GmbH & % % % Co. KG

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott % % % International Capital Advisors Inc. Elliott % % % International Special GP, LLC Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott % % % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall Verwaltungs % % % GmbH Cornwall GmbH & Co. 4,95 % % % KG

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott % % % International Capital Advisors Inc. Elliott % % % International Special GP, LLC Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott % % % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall GmbH & Co. 4,95 % % % KG

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott % % % International Capital Advisors Inc. Elliott % % % International Special GP, LLC Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott % % % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall Verwaltungs % % % GmbH Cornwall 2 GmbH & % % % Co. KG

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott % % % International Capital Advisors Inc. Elliott % % % International Special GP, LLC Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott % % % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall 2 GmbH & % % % Co. KG

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP % % % LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP % % % LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP % % % LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP % % % LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool Associates % % % Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP % % % LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP % % % LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Investment % % % Management GP LLC Elliott Investment 9,55 % % 9,55 % Management L.P.

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung: Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile % % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Datum

06.01.2020

09.01.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Gildemeisterstraße 60 33689 Bielefeld Deutschland Internet: www.dmgmori.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

950325 09.01.2020

