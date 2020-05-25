DGAP-Stimmrechte: SAF-HOLLAND SE (deutsch)

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^ DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAF-HOLLAND SE SAF-HOLLAND SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

25.05.2020 / 09:25 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation') NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: SAF-HOLLAND SE, 68-70 Boulevard de la Pétrusse L-2320 Luxembourg 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: Bestinver City and Gestión, S.A. SGIIC country of registered office (if applicable): Madrid, Spain

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

5. Date on which the 1- threshold was crossed 5- or reachedvi: /- 0- 5- /- 2- 0- 2- 0 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of % of To- Total voting voting tal number of rights rights of voting atta- through both rights of ched financial in % issuervii to instru- (7.A shares ments + (total (total of 7.B) of 7.B.1 + 7.A) 7.B.2) Resulting situation 5.19 % 0.00 % 5.19 45,394,302 on the date on which % threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 4.47 % 0.00 % 4.47 notification (if % applicable) 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of % of voting of shares voting rights ISIN code rightsix (if possible) Direct (Art Indirect Direct Indirect 8 of the (Art 9 of (Art 8 of (Art 9 of Transparency the the the Law) Transpa- Transpa- Transparen- rency rency cy Law) Law) Law) LU0307018795 2,354,921 5.19

SUBTOTAL A 2,354,921 5.19 (Direct & Indirect)

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Type of Ex- Exer- Number of % of financial pi- ci- voting vo- instrument ra- se/ rights that ting

ti- Con- may be righ-

on ver- acquired if ts da- sion the te- Peri- instrument x odxi is exercised/ converted.

SUBT- 0 0.00 OTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law Type of Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- % of financial pi- ci- si- ber vo- instrument ra- se/ cal of ting

ti- Con- or vo- righ-

on ver- cash tin- ts da- sion sett- g te- Peri- le- rig- x odxi ment- hts xii

SUBT- 0 0.00 OTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: (please tick the applicable box) X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure): N N- % of % of voting To- Directly a- voting rights tal control- m- rights through of led by e- held by financial both (use x- ultimate instruments number(s) v control- held by from 1st ling ultimate column) person or controlling entity or person or held entity or directly held by any directly by subsidia- any ry if it subsidiary equals or if it is higher equals or than the is higher notifia- than the ble notifiable threshold threshold 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

9. In case of proxy voting: The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of .

10. Additional informationxvi: BESTINVER GESTIÓN, S.A. SGIIC, a fund management company in connection with the investment institutions it manages and represents exercising the voting rights attached to their holdings. Additionally, Bestinver Gestión, S.A. SGIIC has been granted a power of attorney to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares under the property of the pension funds managed by Bestinver Pensiones EGFP, S.A. Done at Madrid On 22/05/2020

25.05.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: SAF-HOLLAND SE 68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse L-2320 Luxemburg Luxemburg Internet: www.safholland.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

1054151 25.05.2020

