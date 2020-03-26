DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)EQS GROUP
Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^ DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
26.03.2020 / 18:46 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: Wirecard AG Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35
PLZ: 85609 Ort: Aschheim b. München Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
2. Grund der Mitteilung
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A. Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich
4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
18.03.2020
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach (Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG 7.b.2.) neu 0,09 % 5,65 % 5,74 % 123565586 letzte 0 % 0 % 0 % / Mittei- lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in % direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) DE0007472060 107647 0,09 % % Summe 107647 0,09 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm- / Verfall raum / te rechte Laufzeit absolut in % Rückübertragungsan- N/A N/A 1633446 1,32 % spruch aus Wertpapierleihe Leiheposition auf N/A N/A 40119 0,03 % Exchangeable Note Exchangeable Note 02.10.2024 02.10.2024 233738 0,19 % Listed Call Option 20.03.2020 Bis 20.03.2020 342500 0,28 % Listed Call Option 19.06.2020 Bis 19.06.2020 55000 0,04 % Listed Call Option 18.09.2020 Bis 18.09.2020 12000 0,01 % Listed Call Option 17.12.2021 Bis 17.12.2021 17200 0,01 % OTC Call Option 17.07.2020 Bis 17.07.2020 100000 0,08 % Certificates 08.01.2021 08.01.2021 6452 0,01 % Certificates 09.10.2020 09.10.2020 1538 0,00 % Certificates 11.09.2020 11.09.2020 6223 0,01 % Certificates 11.12.2020 11.12.2020 6270 0,01 % Certificates 12.02.2021 12.02.2021 1751 0,00 % Certificates 12.03.2021 12.03.2021 9140 0,01 % Certificates 12.06.2020 12.06.2020 3077 0,00 % Certificates 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 13 0,00 % Certificates 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 5578 0,00 % Certificates 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 11598 0,01 % Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 18001 0,01 % Certificates 18.12.2020 18.12.2020 30835 0,02 % Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 9537 0,01 % Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 6538 0,01 % Certificates 23.10.2020 23.10.2020 11494 0,01 % Summe 2562048 2,07 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm- Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in % OTC Call 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 1359 0,00 % Option on Basket OTC Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 102 0,00 % Option on 03.01.2025 Basket Certifica- 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 4800 0,00 % tes Certifica- 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 1808 0,00 % tes Certifica- 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 14242 0,01 % tes Contract N/A N/A Bar 312269 0,25 % For Difference Equity 16.04.2020 16.04.2020 Bar 239419 0,19 % Linked Swaps Euro 04.07.2022 04.07.2022 Bar 273 0,00 % Medium Term Notes Euro 22.02.2027 22.02.2027 Bar 42495 0,03 % Medium Term Notes Euro 07.02.2028 07.02.2028 Bar 1477 0,00 % Medium Term Notes Euro 16.05.2028 16.05.2028 Bar 422 0,00 % Medium Term Notes Euro 25.07.2028 25.07.2028 Bar 150 0,00 % Medium Term Notes Futures 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 30000 0,02 % OTC Call 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 143 0,00 % Option OTC Call 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 34738 0,03 % Option 17.06.2020 OTC Call 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 31643 0,03 % Option OTC Call 19.08.2020 Bis Bar 5082 0,00 % Option 19.08.2020 OTC Call 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 21125 0,02 % Option 16.09.2020 OTC Call 18.11.2020 Bis Bar 2756 0,00 % Option 18.11.2020 OTC Call 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 36923 0,03 % Option 16.12.2020 OTC Call 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 17780 0,01 % Option 17.03.2021 OTC Call 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 77906 0,06 % Option 16.06.2021 OTC Call 15.09.2020 Bis Bar 3635 0,00 % Option 15.09.2020 OTC Call 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 44324 0,04 % Option 15.12.2021 OTC Call 15.06.2022 Bis Bar 18162 0,01 % Option 15.06.2022 OTC Call 14.09.2022 Bis Bar 47 0,00 % Option 14.09.2022 OTC Call 14.12.2022 Bis Bar 49351 0,04 % Option 14.12.2022 OTC Call 13.12.2023 Bis Bar 42834 0,03 % Option 13.12.2023 OTC Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 7367 0,01 % Option 03.01.2025 OTC Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 152802 0,12 % Option OTC Put 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 500 0,00 % Option OTC Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 13928 0,01 % Option 17.06.2020 OTC Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 123301 0,10 % Option OTC Put 17.07.2020 Bis Physisch 100000 0,08 % Option 17.07.2020 OTC Put 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 7444 0,01 % Option 16.09.2020 OTC Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 3960 0,00 % Option OTC Put 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 835 0,00 % Option 16.12.2020 OTC Put 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 1821 0,00 % Option 17.03.2021 OTC Put 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 9160 0,01 % Option 16.06.2021 OTC Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 1830 0,00 % Option 03.01.2025 Listed Put 20.03.2020 Bis Physisch 523900 0,42 % Option 20.03.2020 Listed Put 17.04.2020 Bis Physisch 385800 0,31 % Option 17.04.2020 Listed Put 19.06.2020 Bis Physisch 450000 0,36 % Option 19.06.2020 Listed Put 18.09.2020 Bis Physisch 145000 0,12 % Option 18.09.2020 Listed Put 18.12.2020 Bis Physisch 402700 0,33 % Option 18.12.2020 Listed Put 18.06.2021 Bis Physisch 120000 0,10 % Option 18.06.2021 Listed Put 17.12.2021 Bis Physisch 25000 0,02 % Option 17.12.2021 Listed Put 16.12.2022 Bis Physisch 70000 0,06 % Option 16.12.2022 Listed Put 15.12.2023 Bis Physisch 350000 0,28 % Option 15.12.2023 Listed 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 143 0,00 % Call Warrant Listed 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 25103 0,02 % Call 17.06.2020 Warrant Listed 19.06.2020 Bis Bar 76 0,00 % Call 19.06.2020 Warrant Listed 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 31542 0,03 % Call Warrant Listed 19.08.2020 Bis Bar 3799 0,00 % Call 19.08.2020 Warrant Listed 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 15635 0,01 % Call 16.09.2020 Warrant Listed 18.11.2020 Bis Bar 1441 0,00 % Call 18.11.2020 Warrant Listed 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 24056 0,02 % Call 16.12.2020 Warrant Listed 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 11325 0,01 % Call 17.03.2021 Warrant Listed 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 34026 0,03 % Call 16.06.2021 Warrant Listed 15.09.2021 Bis Bar 1097 0,00 % Call 15.09.2021 Warrant Listed 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 12469 0,01 % Call 15.12.2021 Warrant Listed 15.06.2022 Bis Bar 2683 0,00 % Call 15.06.2022 Warrant Listed 14.09.2022 Bis Bar 9 0,00 % Call 14.09.2022 Warrant Listed 14.12.2022 Bis Bar 5095 0,00 % Call 14.12.2022 Warrant Listed 13.12.2023 Bis Bar 6862 0,01 % Call 13.12.2023 Warrant Listed 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 4429 0,00 % Call 03.01.2025 Warrant Listed 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 485 0,00 % Call Warrant Listed Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 152802 0,12 % Warrant Listed Put 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 500 0,00 % Warrant Listed Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 13928 0,01 % Warrant 17.06.2020 Listed Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 123301 0,10 % Warrant Listed Put 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 7444 0,01 % Warrant 16.09.2020 Listed Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 3960 0,00 % Warrant Listed Put 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 835 0,00 % Warrant 16.12.2020 Listed Put 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 1821 0,00 % Warrant 17.03.2021 Listed Put 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 9160 0,01 % Warrant 16.06.2021 Listed Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 1830 0,00 % Warrant 03.01.2025 Summe 4426469 3,58 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, Instrumente in %, Summe in %, wenn 3% oder wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder höher höher höher Société Générale % % % S.A. Société Générale % % % Effekten GmbH % % % Société Générale % % % S.A. Société Generale % % % International Limited % % % Société Générale % % % S.A. Généfinance S.A. % % % Sogéparticipations % % % S.A. Société Générale % % % Bank & Trust S.A. SG Issuer S.A. % % % % % % Société Générale % % % S.A. Codéis Securities % % % S.A.
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung: Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile % % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
23.03.2020
26.03.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Wirecard AG Einsteinring 35 85609 Aschheim b. München Deutschland Internet: www.wirecard.com
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
1005077 26.03.2020
°
Diesmal ist es nicht Donald Trump, sondern Bernie Sanders der für schlechte Stimmung unter den Anlegern sorgt. Der US-Senator hatte Mittwoch gedroht das Hilfspaket zu ...
Man kennt diese Zankerei zwischen Republikanern und Demokraten, wenn es um die Erhöhung der Neuverschuldung im Land geht – dass sich beide Seiten bei dem Hilfspaket ...
Das gute Frühlingswetter scheint die Anleger heute anzustecken! Nachdem zuletzt die Wirkung der ganzen Rettungspakete von Regierungen und Notenbanken schnell verpufft ...
Wirecard AG - WKN: 747206 - ISIN: DE0007472060 - Kurs: 83,240 € (XETRA) Die Aktie von Wirecard bildete im September 2018 nach einer langen Rally ein Allzeithoch bei 199,00 EUR aus. Danach geriet der Wert deutlich unter Druck und fiel im Februar 2019
Wirecard stärkt die internationale Präsenz und treibt digitales Bezahlen in Mexiko voran / Zusammen mit Banca Afirme stattet Wirecard den TV-Sender Canal 22 mit der Zahlungslösung Afirme E-Fectiva aus Aschheim (München) (ots) - Wirecard, der ...
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat die Einstufung für Wirecard auf "Kaufen" mit einem fairen Wert von 132,80 Euro je Aktie belassen. Nach dem Kursrutsch im Zuge der Coronavirus-Krise seien im IT-Sektor die Unternehmen SAP, Software AG ...
Christine Lagarde hat nachgelegt. Die EZB holt eine noch größere Geld-Bazooka aus dem Tresor und schwenkt wieder auf den bekannten Draghi-Satz „Whatever ist takes“ um. ...
Die New Yorker Börse stellt wegen der Corona-Pandemie von kommendem Montag an voll auf elektronischen Handel um. Es handele sich dabei um eine Vorsichtsmaßnahme zum ...