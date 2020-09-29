IRW-News: Caledonia Mining Corporation: Caledonia Mining Corporation: Bekanntmachung über Anteilserhöhung durch BlackRock Inc.dpa-AFX
IRW-PRESS: Caledonia Mining Corporation: Caledonia Mining Corporation:
Bekanntmachung über Anteilserhöhung durch BlackRock Inc.
St Helier, September 29, 2020 - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or
the "Company" -
) gibt bekannt, dass man am 28. September 2020 eine Nachricht von BlackRock,
Inc. erhielt wonach ein bedeutender Aktionär des Unternehmens wie in den Regeln
der AIM Rules for Companies bestimmt, seinen Anteil am Unternehmen per 25.
September 2020 erhöht hat und damit über die meldepflichtige 5%-Grenze
angestiegen ist. Die Meldung im Original wie folgend:
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant
issuer
and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
or the underlying issuer of
existing shares to which
voting rights are
attached
ii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please
mark with an X if
appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate
box or boxes with an
X)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of Wilmington, DE, USA
registered office (if
applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of
registered office (if
applicable)
5. Date on which the 25/09/2020
threshold was crossed or
reached
vi:
6. Date on which issuer 28/09/2020
notified
(DD/MM/YYYY):
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification
obligation
% of voting % of voting Total of Total
rights rights both in % number of
attached to through (8.A + voting
shares financial 8.B) rights of
(total of instruments issuer
8. vii
A)
(total of
8.B 1 + 8.B
2)
Resultin5.07% 0.31% 5.39% 12,118,823
g
situati
on on
the
date
on
which
thresho
ld was
crossed
or
reached
Position4.97% 0.65% 5.62%
of
previou
s
notific
ation
(if
applicab
le)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on
which the threshold was crossed or
reached
viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type ofNumber of voting rightsix% of voting rights
shares
ISIN code
(if
possible)
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of
Directive Directive Directive Directive
2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC
) ) (DTR5.1) )
(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB15 615,610 5.07%
SUBTOTAL 8. A615,610 5.07%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of
Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
(a))
Type of ExpiratExercise/ Number of % of voting
financial ion Conversion voting rights rights
instrument Period that may be
datex xi acquired if
the instrument
is
exercised/conver
ted.
Securities 5,307 0.04%
Lending
SUBTOTAL 8. B 15,307 0.04%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according
to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
(b))
Type of ExpirationExercise/ Physical Number % of voting
financial datex Conversion or cash of rights
instrument Period voting
rights
xi settlementx
ii
CFD Cash 32,901 0.27%
SUBTOTAL 32,901 0.27%
8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the
notification obligation
(please mark the
applicable box with an X)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not
controlled by any natural person or legal entity and
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding
directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)
issuer
xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the X
voting rights and/or
the
financial instruments are effectively held starting
with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity
xiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both
rights if it rights through if it equals
equals or is financial or is higher
higher than instruments if than the
the notifiable it equals or notifiable
threshold is higher than threshold
the notifiable
threshold
See
Attachment
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting
rights
held
The date until which the
voting rights will be
held
11. Additional informationxvi
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650
Place of 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL,
completion U.K.
Date of 28 September, 2020
completion
Section 9 Attachment
Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of
rights if it rights both if
equals or is through it equals
higher than financial or is
the instruments higher
notifiable if it equals than the
threshold or is higher notifiable
than the threshold
notifiable
threshold
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2,
Inc.
BlackRock Financial
Management,
Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4,
LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6,
LLC
BlackRock Delaware
Holdings
Inc.
BlackRock
Institutional Trust
Company, National
Association
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2,
Inc.
BlackRock Financial
Management,
Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4,
LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6,
LLC
BlackRock Delaware
Holdings
Inc.
BlackRock Fund
Advisors
BlackRock, Inc.
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock Investment
Management,
LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2,
Inc.
BlackRock Financial
Management,
Inc.
BlackRock Capital
Holdings,
Inc.
BlackRock Advisors,
LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2,
Inc.
BlackRock Financial
Management,
Inc.
BlackRock
International
Holdings,
Inc.
BR Jersey
International
Holdings
L.P.
BlackRock
(Singapore) Holdco
Pte.
Ltd.
BlackRock HK Holdco
Limited
BlackRock Lux Finco
S.a.r.l.
BlackRock Japan
Holdings
GK
BlackRock Japan Co.,
Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2,
Inc.
BlackRock Financial
Management,
Inc.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2,
Inc.
BlackRock Financial
Management,
Inc.
BlackRock
International
Holdings,
Inc.
BR Jersey
International
Holdings
L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3,
LLC
BlackRock Canada
Holdings
LP
BlackRock Canada
Holdings
ULC
BlackRock Asset
Management Canada
Limited
