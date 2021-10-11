Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cardiol Therapeutics

Unternehmen: Cardiol TherapeuticsISIN: CA14161Y2006

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 17,49 CAD Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022 Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg

Upcoming Investor Event: Cardiol Therapeutics to present at digital International Investment Forum (IIF)

On October 14, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place. At this fo-rum, Cardiol Therapeutics will also present its business model and current business development.

Presentation slot: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.

09.00 am EDT* 03.00 pm CEST* 09.00 pm HKT*

Speaker: David Elsley, CEO

The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap segments around the world. Speakers on October 14, 2021 will be board members of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities, security, medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.

The program with schedule can be found at the following link:

https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/

Registrations for this event and Cardiol Therapeutics' presentation are available at the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1316337024931/ WN__AF905tXQDusVrXET1t4pg

