Original-Research: clearvise AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH)

Original-Research: clearvise AG - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu clearvise AG

Unternehmen: clearvise AG

ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 21.03.2022

Kursziel: 4,00 Euro

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung: 12.04.2021: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu clearvise AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 3,30 auf EUR 4,00.

Zusammenfassung:

clearvise plant, ihr Grünstromportfolio, das Ende 2020 eine Kapazität von 151 MW hatte, bis Ende 2025 auf 1.000 MW auszubauen. Davon sollen 750 MW in Betrieb sein und 250 MW in der Pipeline. Damit würde clearvise die Kapazität ihrer operativ tätigen Grünstromanlagen innerhalb von fünf Jahren verfünffachen. Wir rechnen mit einem starken Ausbau der Solarassets, um das Portfolio weniger anfällig für die volatile Windkraft zu machen und unterstellen für Ende 2025 eine Aufteilung von 535 MW PV zu 214 MW Windkraft, also ca. 70% PV- und 30% Wind-Anteil. Damit sollte sich die Stromproduktion bis Ende 2025 mehr als verdoppeln (2020: 427 GWh, 2025E: 989 GWh) und zu gleichen Teilen aus Wind- und PV-Strom bestehen. Nachdem das Management das Portfolio 2021 auf 255 MW (davon 199 MW bereits im Betrieb) ausgedehnt und im Januar 2022 den Erwerb eines deutschen 90 MW-Solarparks bekannt gegeben hat, halten wir die Zielsetzung für 2025 für gut erreichbar. Das Unternehmen verfügt über ein grundsolides und klar strukturiertes Geschäftsmodell und bietet ein Produkt an, das sich in den nächsten Jahrzehnten stark steigender Nachfrage erfreuen wird - Grünstrom. Die deutsche Bundesregierung hat eine deutliche Beschleunigung des Ausbautempos bei Wind und Solar angekündigt und plant eine Erhöhung der Grünstromproduktion von 224 TWh im Jahr 2021 auf mindestens 544 TWh (= 80% der Bruttostromverbrauchsprognose von mindestens 680 TWh) im Jahr 2030. Das ist mehr als eine Verdoppelung in nur 9 Jahren. Damit bieten sich clearvise in den nächsten Jahren ausgezeichnete Wachstumschancen. Die gegenwärtig sehr hohen Strompreise (Spot-Börsenstrompreis Januar 2022: 168 €/MWh, Februar 2022: 129 /MWh) bieten dem Unternehmen über die EEG-Vergütung hinaus zusätzliche Erträge beim Grünstromverkauf. Wir nehmen die von clearvise verkündeten Ausbauziele als Grundlage für die deutliche Anhebung unserer Stromproduktions-, Umsatz- und EBITDA-Prognosen. Ein auf Basis der überarbeiteten Schätzungen aktualisiertes DCF-Modell führt zur Erhöhung des Kursziels auf €4,00 (bisher: €3,30). Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on clearvise AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 3.30 to EUR 4.00.

Abstract:

clearvise plans to expand its green power portfolio, which had a capacity of 151 MW at the end of 2020, to 1,000 MW by the end of 2025. Of this, 750 MW should be operational with 250 MW in the pipeline. This would increase clearvise's operational green power capacity fivefold within five years. We expect a strong expansion of solar assets to make the portfolio less vulnerable to volatile wind power and assume a split of 535 MW PV to 214 MW wind power by the end of 2025, i.e. about 70% PV and 30% wind. This should more than double electricity production by the end of 2025 (2020: 427 GWh,

2025E: 989 GWh) and consist of equal shares of wind and PV power. After management expanded the portfolio to 255 MW in 2021 (of which 199 MW are already in operation) and announced the acquisition of a German 90 MW solar park in January 2022, we believe the 2025 target is well within reach. The company has a rock-solid and clearly structured business model and offers a product-green power-that will enjoy strong growth in demand over the next decades. The German government has announced a significant acceleration in the pace of expansion of wind and solar and plans to increase green power production from 224 TWh in 2021 to at least 544 TWh (= 80% of the gross power consumption forecast of at least 680 TWh) in 2030. This is more than a doubling in just 9 years. This offers clearvise excellent growth opportunities in the coming years. The currently very high electricity prices (spot exchange electricity price January 2022: 168 €/MWh, February

2022: 129 /MWh) offer the company additional income from green power sales beyond the EEG remuneration. We have adopted the expansion targets announced by clearvise as the basis for significantly raising our electricity production, revenue and EBITDA forecasts. An updated DCF model based on the revised estimates leads to a price target increase to €4.00 (previously: €3.30). We reiterate our Buy recommendation.

