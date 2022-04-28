Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG):

^

As a new system supplier to ACISO, EasyMotionSkin Tec plans to deliver an extensive number of solutions across Europe. The Covid 19 pandemic is nevertheless expected to have an impact on the planned development in 2022 and 2023.

EasyMotionSkin Tec AG has published that the company is now a system supplier to ACISO and will equip all 'Dein Gesundheits-Club' studios across Europe with EMS systems. In addition to supplying all hardware and software components, joint marketing activities are also planned. In addition, the staff will be trained together. This should be the first major step towards establishing the brand. Since ACISO operates seven of its own ELEMENTS- branded fitness clubs with over 25,000 members, numerous EMS customers could also be acquired here.

Until the start of the COVID 19 pandemic, at the beginning of 2020, the German fitness market was always able to show a positive development. However, due to the numerous lockdowns and restriction measures, the fitness industry had to record considerable losses. According to consulting firm Deloitte, fitness studio chains in particular suffered sharp declines in sales of 46.4% to EUR2.23 billion in 2021 (PY: EUR4.80 billion).

We assume that EasyMotionSkin Tec AG has also been affected by these measures and are adjusting our current forecast as a precaution.

The 2021 Annual Report is expected to be published in the near future. We will then carry out a comprehensive reassessment and possibly adjust our forecasts again.

