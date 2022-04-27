^

Original-Research: Klondike Gold Corp - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Klondike Gold Corp

Unternehmen: Klondike Gold CorpISIN: CA4989033010

Anlass der Studie: NI 43-101 filing Empfehlung: Kaufen seit: 27.04.2022 Kursziel: C$0,85 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Klondike Gold Corp. (ISIN: CA4989033010) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von CAD 0,85.

Zusammenfassung: SRK Consultancy hat einen technischen Bericht gemäß NI 43-101 über das Klondike District Gold Project bei SEDAR eingereicht. Der Bericht ist die Vorstufe zu einer ersten Mineralressourcenschätzung, deren Veröffentlichung noch in diesem Jahr geplant ist. Dies wäre die erste Mineralressourcenschätzung in der 125-jährigen Geschichte des Klondike-Distrikts und dürfte das Interesse an der KG-Aktie neu entfachen, nachdem der Aktienkurs über ein Jahr lang auf der Stelle getreten ist. Außerdem hat das Management vor kurzem die ersten Explorations- und Unternehmensziele für 2022 dargelegt. KG will in dieser Saison zwei Bohrgeräte einsetzen und etwa 8.000 Meter bohren, um die Erweiterungen der Zonen Stander und Lone Star sowie andere interessante Gebiete zu testen. Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung und unser Kursziel von C$0,85.

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Klondike Gold Corp. (ISIN: CA4989033010). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his CAD 0.85 price target.

This is an abbreviated summary. The full text of this story (including disclosure) is attached as a pdf document. For previous reports on this or other companies covered by First Berlin contact Gaurav Tiwari directly (g.tiwari@firstberlin.com).

Abstract: SRK Consultancy has filed an NI 43-101 technical report on the Klondike District Gold Project with SEDAR. The report is the precursor to a maiden mineral resource, which is still on track for publication this year. This would mark the first ever mineral resource in the 125 history of the Klondike District area and should spark new interest in the KG stock after the share price has bumped along for over a year. Plus, management recently outlined initial 2022 exploration targets and corporate objectives. KG looks to deploy two rigs this season and drill 8,000 meters or so to test extensions of the Stander and Lone Star Zones as well as other areas of interest. We reiterate our Buy rating and C$0.85 target price.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/23917.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Herr Gaurav Tiwari Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686 web: www.firstberlin.com E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°