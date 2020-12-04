Original-Research: TubeSolar AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: TubeSolar AG - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu TubeSolar AG

Unternehmen: TubeSolar AGISIN: DE000A2PXQD4

Anlass der Studie: Update Empfehlung: Buy seit: 04.12.2020 Kursziel: 9,40 Euro Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu TubeSolar AG (ISIN: DE000A2PXQD4) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 9,40.

Zusammenfassung: Die TubeSolar AG hat die Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung zur anteiligen Finanzierung des Aufbaus der hochautomatisierten Fertigung ihrer innovativen gitterartigen TubeSolar-Röhrenmodule beschlossen. Die Module sind sonnen- und regendurchlässig und insbesondere für den Einsatz in der Agrophotovoltaik (APV) geeignet. Die APV ist ein schnell wachsendes PV-Marktsegment und zeichnet sich durch die gleichzeitige Flächennutzung für Landwirtschaft und Stromproduktion aus, was die Flächenproduktivität um bis zu 70% steigern kann. Im Zuge der Kapitalmaßnahme soll das Grundkapital der TubeSolar AG um nominal bis zu EUR1,0 Mio. auf bis zu EUR11,0 Mio. erhöht werden. Die neuen Aktien werden den Aktionären im Verhältnis 10 (bestehende Aktien) zu 1 (neue Aktie) im Rahmen eines öffentlichen Angebots zum Bezugspreis von EUR6,00 je neuer Aktie zum Bezug angeboten. Der Großaktionär der TubeSolar AG garantiert die Kapitalerhöhung in voller Höhe. Wir haben die Kapitalerhöhung bereits in unserem Modell antizipiert. Wir bestätigen die in unserer Initiating Coverage-Studie vom 29.10.2020 ausgesprochene Kaufempfehlung und das Kursziel von EUR9,40.

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on TubeSolar AG (ISIN: DE000A2PXQD4). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 9.40 price target.

Abstract: TubeSolar AG has decided to carry out a capital increase to partially finance the construction of the highly automated production of its innovative lattice-like TubeSolar tube modules. The modules are permeable to sunlight and rain, and particularly suitable for use in agro-photovoltaics (APV). APV is a TubeSolar AG has decided to carry out a capital increase to partially finance the construction of the highly automated production of its innovative lattice-like TubeSolar tube modules. The modules are permeable to sunlight and rain, and particularly suitable for use in agro-photovoltaics (APV). APV is a rapidly growing PV market segment and is characterised by the simultaneous use of land for agriculture and power production, which can raise area productivity by up to 70%. In the course of the capital raise, the share capital of TubeSolar is to be increased by a nominal amount of up to EUR1.0m to up to EUR11.0m. The new shares will be offered to shareholders at a ratio of 10 (existing shares) to 1 (new share) as part of a public offer at a subscription price of EUR6.00 per new share. TubeSolar's major shareholder guarantees the capital increase in full. We had already anticipated the capital increase in our model. We confirm the Buy recommendation of our Initiating Coverage study of 29 October 2020 and the EUR9.40 price target.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe http://firstberlin.com/imprint/ oder die vollständige Analyse.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/21911.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Herr Gaurav Tiwari Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686 web: www.firstberlin.com E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°