Peter Tuchmann: Historische Fed Entscheidung, Amazon’s stock split und Volatilität an der Wall Street

The financial world was waiting for this historic week for months and months. The Fed will decide on interest rates and most likely increase them on Wednesday. „Everyone has got an opinion about how much they are gonna raise, what is the timeline and how many are going to be raised. Now we got with the war one more piece in a wild puzzle. We really do not know what they are going to do”, says Peter Tuchman (Einstein of Wall Street). Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi (Head of Markets IG) talks in the „chart of the week“ about oil, which offers interesting trading opportunities. The two experts also discuss the Amazon stock split with Manuel Koch.