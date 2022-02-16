Wachstum des Bruttowarenwerts (GMV) um 26,2% auf 200,2 Mio. € im 2. Quartal des GJ22, verglichen mit 158,6 Mio. € in Q2 GJ21

Top-Line Stärke evident durch zweijähriges GMV-Wachstum von 67.7% in Q2 GJ22 gegenüber Q2 GJ20

Steigerung des Nettoumsatzes um 18,3% im Jahresvergleich auf 187,6 Mio. €

Anhaltend starke Profitabilität mit einem bereinigten EBITDA von 28,3 Mio. € im Vergleich zu 22,1 Mio. € im zweiten Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 2021, was einem Wachstum von 27,8% entspricht

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) ("Mytheresa" oder das "Unternehmen"), die Muttergesellschaft der Mytheresa Group GmbH, gab heute die Finanzergebnisse für das zweite Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 2022, welches am 31. Dezember 2021 endete, bekannt. Die digitale Multibrand-Luxusplattform verzeichnete ein weiteres Quartal mit starkem Wachstum und anhaltend hoher Rentabilität.

Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer von Mytheresa, sagte: "Die hervorragenden Ergebnisse und Leistungen des zweiten Quartals des Geschäftsjahres 2022 zeigen, dass Mytheresa zu den wenigen Gewinnern im Luxus-E-Commerce gehört. Die Rekordzahl an Erstkunden und die gestiegenen Ausgaben der Bestandskunden sind Beweis für unseren einzigartigen kundenfokussierten Ansatz. Wir sind zuversichtlich, dass Mytheresa der beste Partner für Luxusmarken bleibt, um unsere hochwertigen Multibrand-Kunden anzusprechen, die mit Monomarken-Angeboten nicht leicht zu erreichen sind. Wir glauben, dass es für Mytheresa noch enorme Wachstumschancen gibt, zum einen durch die Verschiebung der Luxuskunden hin zu online und zum anderen durch noch ungenutztes Potential in Märkten und Kategorien."

Kliger fügte hinzu: "Darüber hinaus werden wir in den Vereinigten Staaten immer mehr zu einer der wichtigsten Shoppingadressen für Luxuskonsumenten, wo wir von Quartal zu Quartal ein starkes Wachstum verzeichnen. In der US-Einzelhandelslandschaft gibt es eine Lücke für einen echten Luxuseinzelhändler, und die Konsumenten wenden sich an Mytheresa, um diese Lücke zu füllen. Wir freuen uns, eine steigende Zahl von Kunden in den USA zu gewinnen, wobei sich insbesondere Florida, Texas und Kalifornien zu wichtigen Luxusmärkten entwickeln. Wir sehen für Mytheresa eine große Wachstumsperspektive in den USA."

FINANZIELLE HIGHLIGHTS FÜR DAS ZWEITE QUARTAL ZUM 31. DEZEMBER 2021

Anstieg des GMV um 26,2% gegenüber dem Vorjahr auf 200,2 Mio. €, verglichen mit 158,6 Mio. € im Vorjahreszeitraum

Anstieg des Nettoumsatzes um 18,3% gegenüber dem Vorjahr auf 187,6 Mio. €

Anstieg der Bruttogewinnmarge um 390 Basispunkte auf 53,4% im Vergleich zu 49,5 % im Vorjahreszeitraum aufgrund des starken Vollpreisgeschäfts und der Umsätze aus dem CPM, die eine Bruttogewinnmarge von 100% erzielen

Bereinigtes EBITDA von 28,3 Mio. € verglichen mit 22,1 Mio. € im Vorjahreszeitraum

Anstieg der bereinigten EBITDA-Marge auf 15,1% von 14,0% im zweiten Quartal GJ21

Bereinigtes Betriebsergebnis von 26,0 Mio. €, verglichen mit 20,1 Mio. € im Vorjahreszeitraum

Bereinigter Nettogewinn von 18,9 Mio. €, verglichen mit 14,8 Mio. € im Vorjahreszeitraum

AKTUELLE GESCHÄFTLICHE HIGHLIGHTS

Starke globale Expansion:

Starkes GMV-Wachstum in allen geografischen Regionen mit +26,2% gegenüber Q2 GJ21 und +67,7% gegenüber Q2 GJ20

Stärkstes Nettoumsatzwachstum erneut in den Vereinigten Staaten mit +74,2% gegenüber Q2 FY21 hervorgerufen durch eine beschleunigte Marktdurchdringung

Außergewöhnliche Events für Topkunden und -kundinnen in Europa, China und den Vereinigten Staaten

Fortgesetzte Markenpartnerschaften:

Launch exklusiver Kollektionen und Pre-Launches in Zusammenarbeit mit Tom Ford, Isabel Marant, Givenchy, Acne Studios, Ami Paris, Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta und vielen anderen

Erfolgreiche Einführung des Curated Platform Modells (CPM) für nunmehr 6 Marken mit positiven Auswirkungen auf das Geschäft

Produktion und Launch des ersten 360°-Virtual-Reality-Pop-up zum Launch exklusiver Moncler Produkte auf Mytheresa

Hochwertiges Kundenwachstum:

LTM-Wachstum der aktiven Kunden um 30,2% auf 740.000 Kunden

Neuer Rekord an Erstkäufern in einem Quartal mit über 120.000 Kunden

Anhaltend positive Wiederkaufsraten neu gewonnener Kundenkohorten in Q2 GJ22

Starkes Wachstum der Anzahl der Top-Kunden mit 39,6% in Q2 FY22 gegenüber Q2 GJ21 sowie Anstieg des durchschnittlichen GMV pro Top-Kunde mit 2,3% in Q2 GJ22 gegenüber Q2 GJ21

Erfolgreiche Einführung der Möglichkeit für unsere Kunden die CO2-Emissionen ihrer Bestellung zu kompensieren. Dies ist zusätzlich zu Mytheresa‘s Verpflichtung, im GJ22 CO2-Neutralität zu erreichen

Konstant starke operative Leistung:

Aufrechterhaltung der Geschäftskontinuität in allen Geschäftsbereichen trotz Omikron-Viruswelle wobei die Gesundheit und das Wohlbefinden aller Mytheresa-Mitarbeiter oberste Priorität haben

Sehr hohe Kundenzufriedenheit mit einem Net Promoter Score von 82,2% im Q2 FY22 trotz globaler Versandverzögerungen

Starke Rohertragsmarge von 53,4% im 2. Quartal GJ22 durch konsequente Fokussierung auf das Vollpreisgeschäft und Umsätze aus dem CPM mit 100% Rohertragsmarge

Beginn des Baus eines neuen Lagers am Flughafen Leipzig, Deutschland, mit erwarteten erheblichen Verbesserungen der Lieferzeiten

GESCHÄFTSAUSBLICK

Für das gesamte Geschäftsjahr, das am 30. Juni 2022 endet, heben wir unsere bisherige Prognose an:

GMV im Bereich von 755 bis 775 Mio. €, was einem Wachstum von 23% bis 26% entspricht (von 750 bis 770 Mio. €, was einem Wachstum von 22% bis 25% entspricht)

Nettoumsatz in Höhe von 700 bis 720 Mio. € (bestätigt: 700 bis 720 Mio. €)

Bruttogewinn von 350 bis 365 Mio. €, was einem Wachstum von 22% bis 27% entspricht (von 345 bis 355 Mio. €, was einem Wachstum von 21% bis 24% entspricht)

Bereinigte EBITDA-Marge in der oberen Hälfte der langfristigen Spanne von 9 bis 10 % (von 8 bis 9 %)

Die vorstehenden zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen spiegeln die Erwartungen von Mytheresa zum heutigen Datum wider. In Anbetracht einer Reihe von Risikofaktoren, Ungewissheiten und Annahmen, die im Folgenden erläutert werden, können die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse erheblich abweichen. Mytheresa beabsichtigt nicht, seine zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen bis zur nächsten Bekanntgabe der Quartalsergebnisse zu aktualisieren, es sei denn, es handelt sich um öffentlich zugängliche Aussagen.

INFORMATIONEN ZUR TELEFONKONFERENZ UND ZUM WEBCAST

Mytheresa wird am 16. Februar 2022 um 8:00 Uhr US Ostküstenzeit (14:00 Uhr MESZ) eine Telefonkonferenz zu den Finanzergebnissen des zweiten Quartals 2022 abhalten. Diejenigen, die per Webcast teilnehmen möchten, sollten über die Investor-Relations-Website von Mytheresa unter https://investors.mytheresa.com auf die Konferenz zugreifen. Diejenigen, die per Telefon teilnehmen möchten, können sich unter +1 (844) 200-6205 (USA) oder +1 (929) 526-1599 (International) einwählen. Der Passcode lautet 618310. Eine Aufzeichnung wird als Webcast auf der Investor Relations Website von Mytheresa verfügbar sein. Die telefonische Aufzeichnung wird ab 11:00 Uhr US Ostküstenzeit (17:00 Uhr MESZ) am 16. Februar 2022 bis zum 23. Februar 2023 unter der Nummer +1 (866) 813-9403 (USA) oder +44 204 525-0658 (International) verfügbar sein. Der Passcode für die Aufzeichnung lautet 995209.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic; the impact of restrictions on use of identifiers for advertisers (IDFA); future sales, expenses, and profitability; future development and expected growth of our business and industry; our ability to execute our business model and our business strategy; having available sufficient cash and borrowing capacity to meet working capital, debt service and capital expenditure requirements for the next twelve months; and projected capital spending. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements and our prospects, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” included in the form 20-F filed on October 15, 2021 under Rule 424(b)(4) of the Securities Act. These documents are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investors.mytheresa.com.

ABOUT NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND OPERATING METRICS

We review a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following business and non-IFRS metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Net Income because they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, we believe these measures are helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results, because they exclude the impact of items that are outside the control of management or not reflective of our ongoing operations and performance. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Net Income have limitations, because they exclude certain types of expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental information only. You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons we consider it appropriate for supplemental analysis.

Our non-IFRS financial measures include:

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income before finance expense (net), taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude IPO preparation and transaction costs, other transaction-related costs and IPO-related share-based compensation expenses.

is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income before finance expense (net), taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude IPO preparation and transaction costs, other transaction-related costs and IPO-related share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted Operating Income is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as operating income, adjusted to exclude IPO preparation and transaction costs, other transaction-related costs and IPO-related share-based compensation expenses.

is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as operating income, adjusted to exclude IPO preparation and transaction costs, other transaction-related costs and IPO-related share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted Net Income is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income, adjusted to exclude finance expenses on our Shareholder Loans, IPO preparation and transaction costs, other transaction-related costs, IPO-related share-based compensation expenses and related income tax effects.

We are not able to forecast net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect net income (loss), including, but not limited to, Income taxes and Interest expense and, as a result, are unable to provide a reconciliation to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA.

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is an operative measure and means the total Euro value of orders processed. GMV is inclusive of merchandise value, shipping and duty. It is net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. GMV does not represent revenue earned by us. We use GMV as an indicator for the usage of our platform that is not influenced by the mix of direct sales and commission sales. The indicators we use to monitor usage of our platform include, among others, active customers, total orders shipped and GMV.

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa’s unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €612.1 million net sales (+36.2% vs. FY20) in its first fiscal year as a public company (https://investors.mytheresa.com).

