Werbung ausblenden

Gecina: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers))

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

 

 

February 2025

 

 

76,738,691

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,738,691

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,998,789

Previous declaration

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

 

 

January 2025

 

 

76,738,691

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,738,691

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,972,815

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 575,540,182.50 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex 02, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250304768661/en/

Gecina

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Gecina

onvista Premium-Artikel

Chartzeit Eilmeldung
JP Morgan Chase liefert eine Trade-Möglichkeitgestern, 15:35 Uhr · onvista
JP Morgan Chase liefert eine Trade-Möglichkeit
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Erinnerungen an Dotcom: Was heute ähnlich ist wie 2000 - und was nicht02. März · Acatis
Erinnerungen an Dotcom: Was heute ähnlich ist wie 2000 - und was nicht
onvista Bilanz-Analyse
Ceconomy im Nebenwerte-Check: Wie viel Potenzial hat die Aktie?26. Feb. · onvista
Ceconomy im Nebenwerte-Check: Wie viel Potenzial hat die Aktie?
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden