AppBlogHilfe
Werbung

TotalEnergies SE: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number

of shares

Number of voting
rights exercisable at
Shareholders'
meetings

July 31, 2022

2,619,131,285

2,752,128,617

A total number of 2,807,593,825 voting rights are attached to the 2,619,131,285 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 55,465,208 voting rights attached to the 55,465,208 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005356/en/

TotalEnergies SE

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Total
Total­­Energ­­ies A­­DR

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

China ersetzt Nord Stream nicht: Gazprom vermeldet Förderrückgang

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Erdgas-Mangel: Ist die Shell-Aktie jetzt eine Top-Alternative?

 · Uhr · The Motley Fool

BP steigert die Dividende und kauft weiter eigene Aktien zurück

 · Uhr · mydividends

BP vedreifacht Gewinn und kündigt weitere Aktienrückkäufe an

 · Uhr · Reuters

Hohe Ölpreise sorgen auch bei BP für Milliardengewinn

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Aktien Frankfurt: Zuspitzung des Konflikts um Taiwan belastet

     · Uhr · onvista

  2. onvista Börsenfuchs: Wenn die Propheten nochmals irren

     · Uhr · onvista

  3. Streit in Fernost drückt auf Stimmung, Dax gibt leicht nach

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung