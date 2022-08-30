AppBlogHilfe
Werbung

Arkema: Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE)

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of Voting Right
(including shares held by the Company)

Total number of Voting Right
(excluding shares held by the Company)

 

July 31, 2022

 

74,286,041

 

86,577,526

 

86,260,531

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005448/en/

Arkema

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Arkema
ARKEM­­A ADR­­/1 EO­­ 10

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Bayer: entwickelt Hoffnungsträger Asundexian weiter - Phase-III-Studien

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Kurs bald nachhaltig unter 40 Euro? BASF-Aktie könnte zu heißer Spekulation werden!

 · Uhr · The Motley Fool

AKTIE IM FOKUS: Daten zu Bayer-Gerinnungshemmer reißen Anleger nicht vom Hocker

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

BASF-Aktie: Super-Schnäppchen oder sterbender Riese?

 · Uhr · The Motley Fool
Werbung

DAX, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 und S&P 500 – Jackson Hole und die Skepsis der Anleger

 · Uhr · IG Europe
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. onvista Mahlzeit: Powell-Rede wirkt nach - JinkoSolar, Bayer, Hapag Lloyd und sollten Anleger schon auf Schnäppchenjagd gehen?

     · Uhr · onvista

  2. Kutzers Zwischenruf: Geld jetzt durch Gold sichern

     · Uhr · Hermann Kutzer

  3. Markt Update: Powell-Rede wirkt noch nach - Bayer mit Studiendaten, USA und China einigen sich auf mehr Transparenz und Hapag Lloyd sieht Entspannung in der Lieferkette

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung