Arkema: Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Arkema (Paris:AKE): 

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number
of Voting Right
(including shares
held by the
Company)

Total number of
Voting Right
(excluding shares
held by the
Company)

 

August 31, 2022

 

74,286,041

 

86,576,465

 

86,209,470

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005833/en/

Arkema

